Best saves & tackles in 23/24

Defensive delights from our Red Bulls

Goals, goals and more goals – that is what you tend to see whenever you tune into football coverage these days. Anyone who has been involved in the game knows though that a solid defence and great goalkeeper can be even more important for success, and they need to be recognised too.

From sensational sliding tackles by Strahinja Pavlovic to last-minute scrambles away from the goal line - our Red Bulls have done everything to keep opponents out. We have summarised the best defensive moments of our boys in 2023/24 in the video below:

Alex Schlager has been a rock behind our Red Bulls all season, with dream saves week by week, and the 28-year-old being particularly outstanding in the UEFA Champions League. You can enjoy the best saves of the Austrian international this season here: