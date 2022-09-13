Best of Saquon Barkley on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 1
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley joins Peyton and Eli Manning during "Monday Night Football."
Here are 10 takeaways from tonight's win.
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season was full of surprises. Here are the latest power rankings as the league returned.
Watch Bucs running back Leonard Fournette bring the hammer to Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a wide receiver in Washington, a wide receiver in Baltimore and a running back in San Francisco.
As if the Cowboys' pathetic 19-3 prime time loss to the Buccaneers wasn't enough, Dallas fans went the extra mile to embarrass themselves on Sunday night.
Scott Frost was fired as Nebraska's head coach on Sunday, resulting in many reactions around the country.
The Broncos and Seahawks played a thriller in Russell Wilson's return to Seattle.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups going into Week 2.
The Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Denver Broncos on the Monday Night Football opener. Here are winners and losers from the contest.
A fan video shows Bears fans why the team wants to move out of Soldier Field.
No one in NFL history has matched what the Chiefs coach has done.
Russell Wilson throws his first TD pass as a Bronco! What a play by Jerry Jeudy.
Following the 49ers' disappointing 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field, NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Donte Whitner had an interesting take regarding the offense.
Micah Parsons called out Leonard Fournette following the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Bucs
Will Michigan State be smelling roses in January? Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in the Action Network's updated bowl projections
The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
The Chargers even poked fun at Raiders fans.
What was Tom Brady up to during his 11-day absence from the Buccaneers? And will the 2022 season be the quarterback's last? NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared what he's hearing.