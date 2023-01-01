Best Russell Wilson plays vs. Chiefs Week 17
Watch the best Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson plays vs. Chiefs during Week 17 of the 2022 season.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on injuries to LG Joe Thuney and WR Skyy Moore after the Week 17 win over the #Broncos.
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Eight NFL teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Here is a running list of organizations that will not be in the postseason.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
Replay the Chiefs’ home victory over the Broncos.
Brady is back in the playoffs for a 14th straight season.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.
The Giants clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 on Sunday afternoon.