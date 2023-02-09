Best rushing moments from 2022 season 'NFL Mic'd Up'
Watch the best rushing moments from the 2022 season on 'NFL Mic'd Up'.
Watch the best rushing moments from the 2022 season on 'NFL Mic'd Up'.
USC will have five representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., later this month.The biggest pre-draft scouting event takes place Feb. 28-March 6 with a total of 319 invited prospects meeting with and working out for NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport outlined why Brock Purdy undergoing surgery to repair his torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) on Feb. 22 is the right decision for his future.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter says the Bears will receive "unbelievable offers" for the No. 1 pick in the draft during an interview with Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
Almost two weeks after the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss, Christian McCaffrey revealed just how close he was to being the quarterback against the Eagles.
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
The Colts coaching search is closing in on a month with eight candidates in play. Here's how an unprecedented season set up an unconventional search.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.
Robert Quinn was willing to ride out the season with the Bears, but Ryan Poles had a different idea. The veteran edge rusher was upset about how the process played out.
The Eagles are favored to win Super Bowl 57 for a lot of reasons. Here are five that are keeping Chiefs fans up at night.
Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley used to be great friends, but they've beefed for a decade.
Rob Gronkowski is optimistic about the 2023 Patriots with Bill O'Brien as the new offensive coordinator, and he would like to see his old OC make one specific change to the offense next season.
The quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the 49ers has had no hesitation about speaking his mind on the 49ers’ current quarterback situation, and he doesn’t think Trey Lance is ready to lead a team to a Super Bowl. Joe Montana appeared today on PFT Live and said that his previous comments about the [more]