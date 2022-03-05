Best of running backs 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
Watch the highlights of the running back group at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the highlights of the running back group at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The #49ers have followed the Chiefs' QB plan, and now they might be able to do it again in the trade market.
The wide receiver group put on a show during the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends had their athletic testing and positional drills. These seven players stood out.
Retired Black NFL players who had their concussion claims rejected can now resubmit and be retested, this time without race-norming.
The Jags may not have to wait until free agency to get some notable help at receiver.
5 biggest winners from Day 1 at the 2022 NFL Combine
Aaron Rodgers reportedly is torn between staying with the Packers or moving on. So if he’ll be moving on, where will he go? Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Rodgers has specific deals lined up with other teams — and those teams have trade compensation lined up with the Packers. The potential moves [more]
Some news is so obvious that it’s not news. This nugget falls into that category. Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that conversations in Indianapolis suggest that quarterback Kirk Cousins “isn’t going to offer any sort of hometown discount to stay with the Vikings.” Of course he isn’t. He’s never taken a discount on any contract [more]
At 6-8 and 384 pounds, Daniel Faalele will be the NFL's heaviest player as soon as he's drafted. But the Minnesota lineman is more than a big body.
Some options of who could be in the market to trade for #Bills WR Cole Beasley:
Evan McPherson didn’t do much wrong in 2021. The Bengals rookie kicker made 28 of 33 field goals and 46 of 48 extra points in the regular season. He tied Adam Vinatieri for most field goals made (14) in a single postseason, going 14-of-14 with back-to-back, game-winning field goals to send the Bengals to the [more]
Schefter details a phone conversation with Harbaugh the night of the Vikings interview
Green Bay or Denver? It appears Aaron Rodgers' decision boils down to returning to the Packers or requesting a trade to the Broncos.
A top-flight receiver that could be signed before the league year starts should be high on the Browns list of targets:
The Saints are sure to be watching wide receivers at the combine. Chris Olave and Christian Watson helped themselves, while others took a tumble, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
More teams are searching for a franchise quarterback than there are franchise quarterbacks. That’s why the Commanders have spoken to every team that might have one available. It’s also why “multiple teams” have expressed interest in Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Carr is entering the final year of the five-year, [more]
"Don Yee calls and said “why would you not call me in advance?"
Washington General Manager Martin Mayhew said this week that the team has spoken to every team that might have a quarterback available for trade in its attempt to secure a franchise signal caller. So it comes as no surprise that the Seahawks received an inquiry from the Commanders about Russell Wilson. Ian Rapoport of NFL [more]
If Cooper's time in Dallas ends soon, it has as much to do with another wideout as it does Cooper.
Look at that cannon