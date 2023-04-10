Best Round 2 fit for Raiders at No. 38?

The Raiders hold a very valuable pick in Round 2 as they pick at No. 38. That is a spot where the Raiders should be able to grab an impact starter at a key spot. But what player is the best possible fit for the Raiders in Round 2?

In a recent article by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, he named every team’s best pick on Day 2. For the Raiders at pick No. 38, that was Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence. Here is why Renner believes that would be a home-run selection for Las Vegas in Round 2:

The missing link on the Raiders’ offensive line comes at right guard. That position is where Torrence earned himself a cool 88.0 overall grade and allowed only eight hurries this past season.

The Raiders need offensive guard help and Torrence is arguably the best guard in this class. He was dominant in the SEC and has multiple years of experience. He would be a plug-and-play starter for the Raiders and would instantly give them more size and power on the offensive line.

If the Raiders want a safe, smart pick in Round 2, Torrence would make a ton of sense. However, it feels unlikely that the top guard in this draft will make it to them at pick No. 38.

Related

2023 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3, trades abound in new two-round projections

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire