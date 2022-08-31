Best roster in NFC East: Eagles or Cowboys? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down who has the best roster in the NFC East between the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" breaks down who has the best roster in the NFC East between the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
We expect more Wolverines to be on this list at the season's end.
Tom Brady's former coach Bruce Arians says the QB is "laser-focused" despite his earlier 11-day absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp.
Steve White, who spent seven seasons in the NFL as a defensive lineman with the Bucs and Jets, died Tuesday. He was 48.
NFL teams can sign up to 16 players to their practice squads on Wednesday and a good number of those players will be ones who return after they were let go in Tuesday’s cut to 53 players. One example of that will take place in Denver. Mike Klis of KUSA reports that quarterback Josh Johnson [more]
As expected, Raiders tight end Darren Waller has finalized his change in representation, as he tries to replace a contract that pays out $6.75 million per year through 2023. Waller, who previously was represented by Klutch Sports, is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. The hiring happened today, upon expiration of the mandatory [more]
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
The Steelers had to settle for Jesse Davis when they missed on Dennis Daley.
There are players who are on the verge of a crossroads season in 2022.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
The New York Giants trimmed their roster down to 53 men on Tuesday and that required quite a few surprising cuts.
Oklahoma vs UTEP game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Saturday, September 3
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Highlighting the most shocking roster cut for each NFL team.
Here are 8 players the Bears should consider claiming or signing to help round out their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
The 49ers made some news on Tuesday at quarterback, but not as newsy as what occurred a day earlier.
Here are five players the #Raiders should claim
An updating list of the practice squad signings made by the Packers to start the 2022 season.
A few takeaways from the Packers' first 53-man roster of the 2022 season.