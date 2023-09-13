The best road win for any Pac-12 football team this season

There are three obvious choices for the best road win by any Pac-12 football team in this young season. All three choices involve Big 12 schools located in Texas. One is in Waco, one in Fort Worth, and one in Lubbock. All the games were close. None were games the winning Pac-12 team controlled all the way. All three Pac-12 teams trailed at one point in the game before rallying to win. These were precarious, bumpy rides which eventually had a happy ending but did not feel inevitable or certain until the final few minutes.

We asked our panel of Pac-12 experts, which was the better road win for the Pac-12 in September of 2023: Utah at Baylor this past Saturday, Colorado at TCU in Week 1, or Oregon at Texas Tech this past weekend?

Here are the answers:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

Utah at Baylor since the Utes were playing with their backup QB. Baylor isn’t great, but they’re not bad either. TCU is a shell of itself from last season and Oregon should have won at Texas Tech and it did.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

I was not impressed with Utah’s win over Baylor at all because it was like pulling teeth getting them to beat a bad team on the road. My homer answer would be Oregon over Texas Tech because Lubbock is a tough environment and the Ducks showed they can win an ugly game. I’m going to go with CU over TCU instead, simply because it gave us the story of the year in college football so far.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Both Baylor and Texas Tech have yet to win this season, which is surprising. Either way, I’d go with Colorado beating TCU. There were plenty of questions facing the Buffaloes, and playing in Texas against a tough Horned Frogs team isn’t easy. Doing that with a lot of new faces on the sidelines and the field is even more difficult, and the Buffs shocked the world, so to speak.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Oregon at Texas Tech is the best win of the three. I know Colorado won as a 20-point underdog, and that was genuinely impressive, but TCU played a truly terrible game. Texas Tech played better than TCU did, also better than Baylor did, and Oregon still won. Baylor was playing with a backup quarterback. Utah was awful for the first three quarters of that game. The Utes impressively rallied, but they frankly never should have been down 13-3 in that game. It should have been much more straightforward for the Utes. They get credit for rescuing themselves, but they made life hard on themselves first. Oregon had the best win of the three in Big 12 country.

OVERVIEW

RANKINGS

