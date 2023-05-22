Who is the best road team in college football over the past decade?

Since 2010, few teams in college football have a better road record than the Wisconsin Badgers.

Over the past 13 seasons, nobody has been better on the road than Ohio State. The class of the Big Ten prevails over Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, and other power schools in terms of road record since 2010. The Buckeyes have won over 84% over their road contests, with one of their nine losses coming to Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

The Buckeyes are one of five Big Ten teams to be in the top 25 road records since 2010.

Where do the Badgers and other top teams land? Here is a look:

No. 25: Appalachian State

Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The class of the Sun Belt sports a road record of 32-24 since 2010.

No. 24: Utah

Apr 23, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on during the second half of the Utah Spring Football Game at Rice–Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes are 40-30 on the road since 2010.

No. 23: UCF

UCF Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) throws in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Thanks in large part to their undefeated 2017 season, UCF is 42-31 on the road since 2010.

No. 22: Houston

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) carries the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars are 40-29 on the road since 2010.

No. 21: Florida State

Sep 24, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Boston College Eagles cornerback Josh DeBerry (21) at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State is 36-26 on the road since 2010.

No. 20: Virginia Tech

Nov 19, 2022; Lynchburg, Virginia, USA; The Virginia Tech Hokies defense celebrates knocking down a Liberty pass in the second half at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Hokies are 39-28 on the road since 2010.

No. 19: Michigan

Michigan fans pour onto the field after the Wolverines’ 40-34 victory over Ohio State at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan football fans, Michigan fans, Michigan celebrates, Michigan logo, Block M, Michigan cheerleaders, fans on the field

The Wolverines are 35-25 on the road since 2010.

No. 18: Michigan State

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker talks on the headset against the Wisconsin Badgers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The Spartans barely edged out their Big Ten in-state rivals at 37-26 on the road since 2010.

No. 17: USC

Mar 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC football head coach Lincoln Riley attends the USC Trojans and the Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball game at Galen Center. The Wildcats won 91-71. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans are 41-28 on the road since 2010.

Tie-14th: Northern Illinois

Sep 24, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Justin Lynch (5) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are 47-31 on the road since 2010.

Tie-14th: Iowa

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawkeyes are 38-25 on the road since 2010.

Tie-14th: LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly speaks to media following the first spring practice under him on March 24.

The Tigers are 35-23 on the road since 2010.

No. 13: Stanford

Nov 26, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal take the field before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal are 44-28 on the road since 2010.

No. 12: San Diego State

Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback William Haskell (3) scores on a seven yard touchdown run against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Aztecs are 44-27 on the road since 2010.

No. 11: Notre Dame

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Irish are 35-20 on the road since 2010.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

The Cowboys are 44-24 on the road since 2010.

No. 9: Wisconsin

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) is shown during practice Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Badgers are 39-21 on the road since 2010.

No. 8: TCU

Jan 25, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head football coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate during the game against the Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

TCU is 45-25 on the road since 2010.

No. 7: Oregon

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot on the field during the second half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks are 41-22 on the road since 2010.

No. 6: Clemson

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; The Clemson Tigers celebrates after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers are 45-17 on the road since 2010.

Boise State

Dec 17, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Taylen Green (10) scrambles out of the pocket against the North Texas Mean Green in the first half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos are 53-19 on the road since 2010.

No. 4: Georgia

Apr 16, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in action during the Georgia Bulldogs Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia is 41-14 on the road since 2010.

No. 3: Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman (5) celebrates an interception with Danny Stutsman (28) and Jeffery Johnson (77) in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Oklahoma is 47-13 on the road since 2010.

No. 2: Alabama

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) leaves the field following the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide are 47-9 on the road since 2010.

No. 1: Ohio State

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes are 48-9 on the road since 2010.

