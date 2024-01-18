The best restaurants in Davos

Davos is home to both fine dining and casual eateries

The small Swiss town of Davos is in two parts, Platz and Dorf. Davos Platz has the majority of the restaurants (while Davos Dorf is more convenient for the slopes). An urban settlement first, ski resort second, there is a buzz about the place and plenty of choice of hotels and places to eat.

Overall, there are around 100 eateries in the resort, and several dozen on the slopes with traditional and delicious potato rösti widely available. Vegans and vegetarians should try out the Pulsa Viva menu at Hotel Grischa, which was new for 2022/23.

For further Davos inspiration, see our guides to the resort's best accommodation and après ski.

In resort

La Carretta



In Davos Platz, La Carretta is a small eatery that specialises in pizza and pasta. It is as cheap as you'll find (which is not very) in this resort.

Price: £

Contact: la-carretta.ch

French cuisine is served at Bistro Voilà at Hotel Steigenberger Belvédère in Davos Platz

Bistro Voilà



French cuisine is served at Bistro Voilà at Hotel Steigenberger Icon Grandhotel Belvédère in Davos Platz – the menu includes quiche lorraine, smoke duck breast with beluga lentils, escargots with Café de Paris butter and baked truffle goats cheese.

Price: ££

Contact: steigenberger.com

Chesa



This is where the A-listers head for fine à la carte dining, in Davos Dorf. Chesa at Precise Tale Hotel Seehof offers traditional dishes with a twist, including wild sea bass with Prosecco foam or Bavarian sausages with sweet mustard. There are vegetarian and vegan options too.

Price: £££

Contact: precisehotels.com/davos

Offering traditional dishes with a twist, Chesa is where you'll find all the A-listers

On the mountain

Jatzmeder



At the top of the Rinerhorn gondola in the Rinerhorn sector of slopes, the Jatzmeder is a rustic, self-service restaurant with three fireplaces and a large sun terrace. It also has a separate picnic area.

Price: £

Contact: 00 41 814 17 00 40; facebook.com/jatzmeder

Chalet Güggel



A cosy mountain hut on Jakobshorn with some of the best Rösti in the region, Chalet Güggel is known for grill specialities and homemade pizza from the wood-fired oven.

Price: ££

Contact: chaletgueggel.ch

Claiming to have the best Rösti in the region, Chalet Güggel can be found on Jakobshorn

Restaurant Weissfluhgipfel



At the top of the Weissfluhjoch on Parsenn, this well-established favourite has lovely panoramic views. Restaurant Weissfluhgipfel's kitchen uses fresh ingredients to produce its rustic gourmet cuisine, including Rösti with Davos mountain cheese and fried egg. It also offers accommodation in rooms with superb views – the highest place to sleep in Davos Klosters.

Price: £££

Contact: restaurant-weissfluhgipfel.ch