The best responses to viral ‘Hakeem Olajuwon challenge’ by Rockets

Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the most decorated players in basketball history, with 12 All-Star berths, an MVP award, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards among his many accolades. To this day, he’s the NBA’s all-time leader in blocked shots.

Most importantly, “The Dream” was also a two-time champion with the Houston Rockets, earning NBA Finals MVP in 1994 and 1995.

With that dominance in mind, the Rockets’ social media team posed this fascinating hypothetical scenario to their followers:

Could you score in the paint against Olajuwon (in his prime) in 10 tries? Do it, and you earn $10 million. Fail, and you lose your phone for life. Would you take the challenge?

With this being the slowest period of the NBA’s 2021 offseason, the challenge meme quickly went viral across social media.

The vast majority of fans declined, given the extraordinarily long odds that most normal people would face in creating enough separation versus an athletic 6-foot-10 beast to even get a shot near the rim.

But those with actual NBA experience and bodies had a different assessment of the odds. Here’s what current Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. and former Houston forward Robert Horry had to say:

Porter Jr. (Instagram): Ez 💰 Horry (Instagram): Yes I will take that challenge, if I’m in my prime, too

Others among fans and media knew their limitations, but at least they had funny jokes about it.

Adi Joseph (CBS Sports): Since the Rockets were only paying “prime Dream” $3.2 million per year, I’d offer to let him split the money. Ahmir Khalib Thompson (musician): May I have a taser in my possession? Bryan Horowitz (media): Yes, because it would be a great way to break my phone addiction. David Hinojosa (San Antonio Express-News): Sure. I would offer him half to tank. Joseph Flynn (SB Nation): Most of the bums on here — myself included — couldn’t score on prime Chris Dudley

