Best remaining WR options for Chiefs in free agency, trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ depth chart at the receiver position is severely lacking after the Tyreek Hill trade. They went from having one of the best receiving corps in the AFC West to now having a ton of questions to answer moving forward. Replacing Hill won’t be a one-man-job in Kansas City, they’ll have to attack it all angles be it through free agency, trade or the 2022 NFL draft.

With that in mind here is a look at some of the best remaining options for the Chiefs in free agency or via trade:

Best remaining free agents:

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: Beckham Jr. is only even available right now because of his health. He suffered a non-contact knee injury in Super Bowl LVI and he’s unlikely to be healthy enough to play until late in the season. Perhaps KC takes a flier here and signs him with hopes he’ll be ready for a push towards a playoff run.

Will Fuller: Fuller has been one of the best deep threats in the NFL when he’s been healthy. The problem is that he’s seldom been healthy. He’s never put together a full season during his NFL career and a broken finger in 2021 cost him basically the entire season with the Dolphins.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Scantling is already said to be taking a visit with the Chiefs. That’s supposed to happen sometime soon and the team would be wise to get him signed during that visit. Valdes-Scantling is a speedy (4.37 40-yard dash) deep threat, but that’s about the only part of his game that can be compared to Hill.

Jarvis Landry: Signing Landry would feel a little redundant after signing JuJu Smith-Schuster because they both excel at the same roles — the slot receiver position. That said, Landry is a capable veteran, who could be a valuable piece in the offense and he wouldn’t count against the compensatory pick formula.

Julio Jones: Jones is a shadow of what he once was, mainly due to injury. He had 15.1 yards per reception in nine games in 2020. With the Titans in 2021, he managed 14 yards per reception in 10 games played. He can still be effective, even at 33 years old and might be a good one-year option for Kansas City.

Dede Westbrook: The Chiefs and Westbrook previously flirted with the idea when he was a free agent in 2021, but now the need is there for Kansas City. He’s coming off of a vastly disappointing season with the Vikings and could potentially jumpstart things with a new team. His ability as a kick returner is also super intriguing.

Tre’Quan Smith: Smith always seemed to step up when called upon for the Saints. He’s only 26 years old, which means there is room for improvement and development. His production looks very similar to Demarcus Robinson, but the difference is that he was playing with late-career Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston and others as his quarterback.

Sammy Watkins or Albert Wilson: A reunion at the right price, wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Chiefs or either of these players.

Options via trade:

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Let me preface this by saying, it makes little sense to turn around and trade for a big-name receiver like Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf. Metcalf is in the final year of his contract and will be seeking big money in 2023. The Chiefs don’t have a single WR under contract beyond the 2022 NFL season. They should be looking for players who have underperformed or who are playing for new regimes with two or more years left on their contract.

Laviska Shenault: The Chiefs are rumored to be interested in Shenault and he’s the type of player who would make plenty of sense in KC. He’s still just 23 years old. He has underperformed, but he is clearly talented. There is a new regime in place in Jacksonville that has brought in their own players via free agency. If you can flip a Day 3 pick for Shenault, this would be a no-brainer for the Chiefs.

Jalen Reagor: “As we head into Year 3, we expected more from Reagor at this point.” Those were the words of Eagles GM Howie Roseman on the former TCU wideout who they selected with pick No. 21 in the 2020 NFL draft. Reagor has underperformed, but he also hasn’t exactly had the most consistent coaching situation since entering the NFL. A change of scenery could be good for him.

Andy Isabella: Given permission to seek a trade in early March, things have been quiet around Isabella ever since. He’s rarely been utilized during his tenure with the Cardinals and last season that culminated in eight games played with just one reception for 13 yards. He has value as a kick returner and he’s more than just a slot receiver on offense. K.C. could almost assuredly get more out of him.

Darius Slayton: Another player who underperformed in 2021, Slayton at least has previous years where he managed impressive production. He had 98 receptions for 1,491 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first two seasons in the league. With a new regime at the helm, could New York be looking to flip a player like Slayton?

