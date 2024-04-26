Best remaining prospects for Detroit’s second-round pick

The Detroit Lions are currently sitting at pick 61, near the end of the second round. They currently do not have a third round pick after trading it last night to move up and take Terrion Arnold.

This puts them in a tough situation for the second day of the draft. While there are still plenty of talented players available at the moment, many will not be there by the time the Lions are on the clock.

With that said, there are some prospects who the Lions could still target with pick 61.

OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Dubbed a “Dan Campbell guy” by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Zach Frazier should be at the top of Detroit’s list heading into day two.

With a wrestling background and above-average athleticism, Frazier would be a perfect fit for what the Lions are building on offense. While his services wouldn’t be needed immediately, he would provide quality depth in 2024 while being able to learn from veteran guards Kevin Zeitler and Graham Glasgow.

If Frazier is not there by the time the Lions pick, players like Cooper Beebe or Christian Haynes could also be quality options for Detroit.

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

While he isn’t the speedster that most people want in a wide receiver, Coleman very much is the missing piece in Detroit’s offense.

Detroit has Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown penned as their top pass-catchers, and Coleman would be the perfect compliment to them. He’s a bigger framed player who makes up for his lack of speed with his physicality and ability to out-muscle opposing defenders.

At the end of the day, the Lions could always benefit from getting another weapon for Jared Goff. Receivers such as Adonai Mitchell, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Roman Wilson are also options at 61.

EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

There’s no such thing as having too many talented edge defenders. While it may not seem like a glaring need, Detroit would greatly benefit from having more defensive ends that they can rotate in as needed.

Kneeland could be that guy for the Lions. Paired with the likes of Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, James Houston, John Cominsky, and Josh Paschal, Kneeland would be one more athletic option to aid in the pass rush.

He also has versatility going for him. With his frame, he would be able to slide inside and play some three-technique or be on the outside and blitz from a stand-up linebacker position.

If Kneeland is unavailable, other options at the edge include Alabama’s Chris Braswell or Washington’s Braden Trice.

