Best remaining prospects for Cowboys to choose from on Day 3
The Cowboys have four picks remaining in the 2023 draft, one in each round from four through seven. With 102 players already selected, there are still prospects who can compete for starting spots as rookies.
Still, there’s a difference between the first two days and Day 3.
The later it gets, teams are hunting traits with the hope those traits develop into quality starter attributes down the road. Or, teams are looking for prospects who already have starting characteristics but were dinged for medical concerns, or other flagged reasons. Expect the Cowboys to throw a few darts at the board hoping to find a player who could outplay there value similar to the way they did in 2022 with fifth round pick Daron Bland.
Here’s a look at the best remaining prospects at each position.
Quarterback
Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) | Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Aidan O’Connell, Purdue
Max Duggan, TCU
Clayton Tune, Houston
Jake Haener, Fresno St.
Running Back
OU’s Eric Gray (0)
Eric Gray, Oklahoma
Roschon Johnson, Texas
Chase Brown, Illinois
Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
Wide Receiver
A.T Perry, Wake Forest
Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia
Andrei Iosivas, Princeton
Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
Xavier Hutchison, Iowa St.
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Tight End
Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion
Josh Whyle, Cincinnati
Offensive Line
Photo by: Gus Stark
Dawand Jones, Tackle, Ohio St.
Chandler Zavala, Guard, NC State
Anthony Bradford, Guard, LSU
Emil Ekiyor Jr, Guard, Alabama
Nick Broeker, Guard Ole Miss
Nick Saldiveri, Tackle, Old Dominion
McClendon Curtis, Guard, Chattanooga
Blake Freeland, Tackle, BYU
Defensive Linemen
Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Tackle, Northwestern
Isaiah McGuire, Defensive End, Missouri
Dylan Horton, Defensive End, TCU
Linebacker
Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) | Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
Cornerback
Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23)|Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Darius Rush, South Carolina
Clark Phillips lll, Utah
Eli Ricks, Alabama
Corey Trice, Purdue
Kyu Blue Kelly, Stanford
Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
Rejzohn Wright, Oregon St.
Jakorian Bennett, Maryland
Safeties
Nov 19, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) | Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Jammie Robinson, Florida State
JL Skinner, Boise St.
Christopher Smith, UGA
Daniel Scott, Cal