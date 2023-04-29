Best remaining prospects for Cowboys to choose from on Day 3

The Cowboys have four picks remaining in the 2023 draft, one in each round from four through seven. With 102 players already selected, there are still prospects who can compete for starting spots as rookies.

Still, there’s a difference between the first two days and Day 3.

The later it gets, teams are hunting traits with the hope those traits develop into quality starter attributes down the road. Or, teams are looking for prospects who already have starting characteristics but were dinged for medical concerns, or other flagged reasons. Expect the Cowboys to throw a few darts at the board hoping to find a player who could outplay there value similar to the way they did in 2022 with fifth round pick Daron Bland.

Here’s a look at the best remaining prospects at each position.

Quarterback

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) | Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

Max Duggan, TCU

Clayton Tune, Houston

Jake Haener, Fresno St.

Running Back

OU’s Eric Gray (0)

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Zach Evans, Ole Miss

Roschon Johnson, Texas

Chase Brown, Illinois

Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

Wide Receiver

A.T Perry, Wake Forest

Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia

Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Xavier Hutchison, Iowa St.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Tight End

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Offensive Line

Photo by: Gus Stark

Dawand Jones, Tackle, Ohio St.

Chandler Zavala, Guard, NC State

Anthony Bradford, Guard, LSU

Emil Ekiyor Jr, Guard, Alabama

Nick Broeker, Guard Ole Miss

Nick Saldiveri, Tackle, Old Dominion

McClendon Curtis, Guard, Chattanooga

Blake Freeland, Tackle, BYU

Defensive Linemen

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Defensive Tackle, Northwestern

Isaiah McGuire, Defensive End, Missouri

Dylan Horton, Defensive End, TCU

Linebacker

Nov 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) | Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

Cornerback

Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23)|Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Clark Phillips lll, Utah

Eli Ricks, Alabama

Corey Trice, Purdue

Kyu Blue Kelly, Stanford

Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Rejzohn Wright, Oregon St.

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Safeties

Nov 19, 2022; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Boise State Broncos safety JL Skinner (0) | Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

JL Skinner, Boise St.

Christopher Smith, UGA

Daniel Scott, Cal

