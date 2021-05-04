Best remaining players to complete Cardinals’ 2021 roster

The highly anticipated NFL Draft is behind us with the Arizona Cardinals having added many quality players at positions of need. Still, for the team to reach their postseason goals, there are some remaining holes on the roster.

As of right now, the Cards have around $15 million in cap space to use before draft pick signings. They still have contracts to redo or terminate, such as those of receiver Andy Isabella and linebacker Devon Kennard. There is money to work with, particularly at a (hopefully) discounted free agent class this late into the offseason.

Here are some of the top options at Arizona's on-paper positions of need that could be available this summer.





Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

It isn't often a Defensive Player of The Year is rumored to be available for trade, but that appears to be the case for New England's Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots have an ascending young cornerback corps highlighted by J.C. Jackson and Bill Belichick has been known to send off pricy veterans sooner rather than later. Stephon Gilmore trade rumors have flared up since last season's trade deadline. They continued into the offseason, and most recently, for the NFL draft. There was a report the Patriots had discussed sending Gilmore to Carolina for the No. 8 overall selection. Of course, that didn't go through. The old saying, in this instance, states where there's smoke, there's fire. There's a lot of smoke here. Our own Chuck Harris reported the Cardinals called on Gilmore's availability at the trade deadline. He also reported they had talks with Houston about J.J. Watt at the deadline, and that of course, came to fruition a few months later. That being said, the Cardinals would love to have a player like Gilmore to finalize their secondary to pair with what should be one of the NFL's premier front-sevens. The Cardinals would likely have to part ways with a decently high draft pick in 2022 for Gilmore's services and he is rumored to be wanting a new contract. If the Cardinals and Patriots could work out a deal for Arizona's 2022 second or third rounder, it could be worth it even with the looming contract.

Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At this point, Zach Ertz's tenure with the Eagles is almost certainly coming to a close. Countless media outlets have reported trade discussions involving Ertz since last season, with general manager Howie Roseman hesitating in hopes of a solid return. The Cardinals are definitely in need of secondary help. but as of right now, they have not filled the void left by pass-catching tight end Dan Arnold. Ertz makes a ton of sense and fits the type of players they brought in during free agency. Ertz has dealt with injuries but saw his role decline on a dysfunctional 2020 Eagles team. He's about a year removed from being one of the league's top tight ends and three years from a Super Bowl championship, which is precisely the type of leadership the Cards have sought all offseason. It would be hard to imagine the Eagles can get significant draft capital for Ertz, given their apparent desire to move him and having not traded him during last week's draft. Stats: 2020: 36 REC, 335 yards, one touchdown 2019: 88 REC, 916 yards, six touchdowns Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambodaro has mentioned Ertz as a possibility for the Cardinals, but nothing definitive is there as of right now. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDiTGVOd1gk[/embed]

Bashaud Breeland, CB, free agent

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for the Cardinals, the remaining pool of free agent DBs is a very solid one. Top cornerback prospects like Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were mocked to Arizona all offseason, but as the draft grew closer, it became apparent neither would make it close to No. 16. Standout cornerback prospect Asante Samuel Jr. was taken two picks before the Cardinals' second-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers, so the door closed there on a prospect Steve Keim was very high on. Keim and the front office did bring in rookie corners Tay Gowan and Marco Wilson, who both have high potentials. However, given their desire to win now, bringing in a veteran starter would be ideal. Bashaud Breeland, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a solid corner who played his best during his 2019 championship-winning season. The Cardinals had interest in Breeland prior to his signing with the Chiefs in 2018, as they hosted him for multiple visits. Breeland is an ideal No. 2 cornerback to solidify the outside corner spot across from Malcolm Butler. It also allows standout Byron Murphy to remain in his natural slot cornerback role, while giving the rookie DBs some time to develop. In twelve games (suspended the first four due to a PED violation), Breeland allowed 43 receptions on 73 targets for 481 yards & five touchdowns. He was fantastic in preventing long passing plays, but struggled in the short/intermediate area. TouchdownWire's Doug Farrar has an excellent in-depth breakdown of Breeland.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Sticking to the theme of trade market tight ends, Hayden Hurst could be an intriguing option for the Cardinals. Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick of the Ravens, was traded to the Falcons last offseason for a second-round selection. With the emergence of Mark Andrews in Baltimore, Hurst was the odd man out. He had a solid year in Atlanta, but his role is now in question given the Falcons' selection of Florida TE Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick. General manager Terry Fontenot also added blocking tight end Lee Smith in the offseason, giving the team passing and receiving options at the position sans Hurst. New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith could very well want to keep Hurst on board in an attempt to give quarterback Matt Ryan the best possible chance to produce in his closing window. The team has made no comments on a trade for Hurst, but speculation has already begun speculation as to his future with the team. This came after the team declined his fifth-year option. For the Cardinals, Hurst would become the immediate starter and give Kyler Murray another red zone target. In 2020, Hurst had 56 receptions for 571 yards and six touchdowns. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCXr1xCFxng&t=193s[/embed]

Casey Hayward, CB, free agent

Longtime Charger Casey Hayward was released from the team this offseason largely due to reduced salary cap concerns. He saw his play decline last season after being one of the league's most underrated players years prior. Hayward reportedly did not fit new head coach Brandon Staley's defensive scheme, particularly at his old contract rate. Hayward fits the mold of veteran, big-name players Steve Keim has had success adding late in the year. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24Qc5MCeZck[/embed] At this point in the offseason, the Cardinals could likely get Hayward on a manageable one-year deal. Similar to Gilmore and Breeland, Hayward plays outside, which fits what Arizona is currently looking for. If he could recapture some of his previous form, it would be an excellent addition for the Cardinals. This has the potential to be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the team. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.Latest show:

