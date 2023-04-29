Best remaining players for Colts on Day 3 of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts have added some intriguing talent to the roster at major positions of need through the first two days of the 2023 NFL draft and are looking to end the weekend on a high note.

With eight selections in total on Day 3—six Rounds 4 and 5—it will be a busy day adding depth and competition to the roster. Some intriguing names have fallen to Day 3, including some prospects who were widely expected to go well before this.

It’s important to note that when it comes to Day 3 prospects, it’s rare to expect them to turn into starters. If they can fill out the depth chart as rotational players or on special teams, it’s considered a win. Some will turn into starters, but it’s important to manage expectations when it comes to the majority of the group.

Below are the big board rankings at each position:

Sorted by position and round grade, here are the best remaining players available for the Colts on Day 3 of the draft:

WR Tyler Scott

Grade: Round 2 (WR5)

The Colts added Josh Downs in the third round so it’s unlikely they turn right around and take Scott. Still, he’s a Day 2 pick in the eyes of many analysts. Though undersized, Scott can be a fantastic vertical threat from the slot. He has high-end speed, nuanced route running, explosiveness and solid change-of-direction skills. His lack of size will limit his role, but he would be an explosive addition to the slot for the Colts.

OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Grade: Round 2 (OT5)

A local product and two-year starter for the Buckeyes, Jones is the biggest offensive lineman in this class. At 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones is a mauler with 36.5-inch arms. There is development needed in the sense of refined pass protection, but his massive frame gives him an easy floor as a run blocker.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Grade: Round 2

Projecting as a three-technique or base defensive end, Adebawore has the size, length and explosiveness to be a high-upside pass rusher on the interior. He does a nice job with his hands and was voted a senior team captain. His elite athleticism may be too good to pass up in the fourth round.

CB Kelee, Ringo, Georgia

Grade: Round 2 (CB4)

It isn’t clear why Ringo is falling, but he has the talent to be a starter in the NFL. A two-year starter, Ringo is a great fit for the Colts. He has the size, length, speed and ball skills that fit in Gus Bradley’s defense. Ringo’s competitive toughness and physicality against the run will appeal to the Colts, and he is best suited for a zone-heavy scheme that emphasizes his athleticism and ball skills.

C Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Grade: Round 3 (iOL9)

A two-year starter at center for the Badgers, Tippmann is a tall and lengthy center. He moves well for his height and is known to be a strong communicator at the line of scrimmage. He could use some improvement with consistent hand placement, but there’s upside for him to be a solid starter anchoring an offensive line.

OT Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion

Grade: Round 3 (OT6)

A three-year starter at right tackle, Saldiveri might be the ideal swing tackle addition in the draft. He has excellent movement skills to go along with a moldable frame and enough length to get by. His hand striking could use some development, but he was a team captain and has the skills to work at both guard and tackle.

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Grade: Round 3 (CB8)

A two-year starter, Rush switched from wide receiver to cornerback during the 2019 season. He has good size, elite length and the type of speed and explosiveness to stay on the boundary. He’s a better fit for a man-heavy scheme, but he showed off some impressive ball skills and was a special teams contributor. His lack of run-game support might move him down a bit, but he’s intriguing.

CB Clark Phillips III, Utah

Grade: Round 3 (CB11)

A three-year starter and team captain in 2022, Phillips lacks the size and length the Colts typically target. However, he shows off impeccable ball skills and a true dawg mentality at the catch point. A strong leader, hard worker and physical player, Phillips checks a lot of boxes if the Colts can look past his size limitations.

CB Cory Trice Jr., Purdue

Grade: Round 3 (CB13)

A fifth-year senior and four-year starter, Trice has the size, length and elite athleticism the Colts will love. He competes against the run and has shown the upside to be a solid zone cornerback. He has experience at both safety and cornerback, and he showed promising ball skills in 2022.

CB Kyu Blue Kelly, Stanford

Grade: Round 3 (CB14)

A four-year starter, Kelly has the length, short-area quickness and physicality the Colts desire. He’s impactful in the run game and shows promising ball skills as a zone cornerback. He lacks top-end speed but checks a lot of other boxes with the potential to be a solid No. 2 with further development.

S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Grade: Round 3 (SAF2)

Johnson was a two-year starter for the Aggies working mostly as a strong safety near the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical force against the run but also has experience working in the slot and as a deep safety. Johnson is still a work in progress in coverage, especially when it comes to consistent ball skills.

RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

Grade: Round 4 (RB6)

I’m probably higher than the consensus on Izzy, but I love his game. He’s a one-cut runner with extreme explosiveness and would thrive in a zone-blocking system. He’s not the most experienced pass catcher or route runner, but he’s not poor in those areas by any means. He has a great size/speed profile, and he won’t be 21 years old until the middle of his rookie season.

WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Grade: Round 4 (WR12)

A lean and long wideout, Perry flashes some impressive route running for his size, especially when it comes to sinking his hips. His hands are solid at the catch point, and he’s a good tracker on deeper concepts. He could stand to add a bit more to his frame, but he’s an intriguing X receiver on Day 3.

WR Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Grade: Round 4 (WR13)

Hutchinson brings good size and footwork to the position. He’s strong at the catch point and can catch the ball away from his body. He doesn’t have a trump-card trait, but he’s solid all around and will contribute in the run game. He didn’t offer much on special teams, but he could turn into a solid depth player.

TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Grade: Round 4 (TE6)

An older prospect, Kuntz will be 24 years old before his rookie season starts. At 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, he’s a bit leaner, but he has length and explosive athleticism for the position. He’d be an interesting Day 3 pick as a project to develop at the back end of the room.

TE Davis Allen, Clemson

Grade: Round 4 (TE8)

Allen will be intriguing for the Colts because he brings high character and was a team captain at one of the biggest programs in the nation. He’s not overly athletic and lacks speed, but he’s a good blocker with reliable hands and can contribute on special teams.

iOL Emil Ekiyor, Alabama

Grade: Round 4 (iOL10)

A three-year starting right guard for the Crimson Tide, Ekiyor is a stout run blocker who is noted for his low pad level and understanding of leverage. He moves well for his size and could compete for the starting right guard job right away.

iOL Chandler Zavala, N.C. State

Grade: Round 4 (iOL11)

A two-year starting left guard for the Wolfpack, Zavala has advanced age and an injury history that teams will need to monitor. He has experience working in a zone-blocking scheme and will fit the aggressive mindset the Colts want in their offensive line room. He just may be a year away from being a consistent starter.

OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Grade: Round 4 (OT8)

A four-year starter at left tackle, Duncan has the size, length and movement skills to compete on the blindside. He’s raw in the sense of pass protection technique, especially when it comes to consistent hand placement. He has the traits to mold on Day 3, but there are questions about his game that kept him off the board in the first two rounds.

OT Blake Freeland, BYU

Grade: Round 4 (OT9)

A four-year starter at both right and left tackle, Freeland has the height and movement skills the Colts will love. He was a team captain at BYU. He could afford to add some weight to his 6-foot-7 frame, and he needs to consistently use hand placement to his advantage. But he’s certainly intriguing as a developmental swing tackle.

DT Colby Wooden, Auburn

Grade: Round 4 (DT10)

Profiling as a three-technique or base defensive end, Wooden has the length, explosiveness and short-area quickness to bring some upside as a pass rusher from the interior. He would benefit from a gap-shooting scheme that emphasizes his get-off as he develops as a pass rusher.

EDGE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Grade: Round 4 (EDGE14)

With three years of starting experience, McGuire profiles as a base defensive end in an even front considering his size and length. He shows quick intial burst off the line with decent bend while running the arc. He was a team captain in 2022 and attended the Senior Bowl.

LB Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

Grade: Round 4 (LB7)

A four-year starter splitting between Tennessee and Alabama, To’oTo’o is always around the ball and there are few lapses in assignment, but he’s not overly athletic or rangy. He’s a smart player and good leader so he could certainly grow into a role.

LB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Grade: Round 4 (LB8)

A three-year starter, Herbig was more of a pass rusher than off-ball linebacker at Wisconsin. He doesn’t really fit the Colts’ defense considering his lean build and lack of length, but he’s explosive, a good leader and brings a high motor.

CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern

Grade: Round 4 (CB15)

A two-year starter, Mitchell lacks size but makes up for it with length, speed and elite short-area quickness. He plays bigger than his size and isn’t afraid to add support against the run. Mitchell has solid ball skills but finished college with only two interceptions.

CB Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Grade: Round 4 (CB16)

A fifth-year senior and three-year starter, Bennett lacks size, but he has the length, elite speed and explosiveness the Colts will love. He’s a feisty defender at the catch point, recording 31 passes defended and five interceptions in 24 starts. He needs a tad more discipline to avoid penalties, but Bennett has the ball skills, competitive nature and explosiveness the Colts love.

S JL Skinner III, Boise State

Grade: Round 4 (SAF4)

A big, athletic prospect, Skinner was a three-year starter for Boise State. Has good size, range and length for the position while working both as a nickel and in the box to defend against the run. Skinner showed off good ball skills with 20 passes defended and seven interceptions in his carer. He has versatility but could be used mostly as a nickel/robber safety.

RB Roschon Johnson, Texas

Grade: Round 5 (RB9)

Johnson is better than his production shows. He was the backup to Bijan Robinson, which is certainly going to limit his snaps. But Johnson has NFL size and pass protection abilities while being a mainstay on special teams.

RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

Grade: Round 5 (RB10)

A great size/speed prospect, Hull also can catch the ball out of the backfield and is one of the best receivers in this draft class. He’d be a great backup to Jonathan Taylor if the Colts wanted to use a Day 3 pick on a back.

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Grade: Round 5 (RB11)

Uber productive with decent size and explosiveness, Tucker could thrive as an Austin Ekeler type of player who makes an impact through the passing game. He’s best suited for a zone-blocking scheme where he can fully utilize his skills as a one-cut back.

TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Grade: Round 5 (TE10)

We know the Colts have interest in Durham, and there’s a good chance they add him to the tight end room on Day 3 of the draft. He’s not going to win with speed and elite athleticism, but he’s not poor in those areas either. He’s physical, a strong leader and can be a solid blocker as an inline tight end.

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Grade: Round 5 (TE11)

A senior team captain for the Bearcats, Whyle had a nose for the end zone with 15 career touchdowns over the final 36 games of his career. He’s not a burner, but he’s got speed and has upside as a blocker considering his physicality and competitiveness. He’s a project, but there is some upside to his game on Day 3.

iOL Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Grade: Round 5 (iOL13)

Starting most of the last three seasons at UCLA, Gaines has the size, length and elite movement skills to develop into a potential starter. He spent most of his time at right guard during his collegiate career but also has at least one game of experience at every position except left tackle. He’s also known for his high character and intelligence. He’s an older prospect but one of my favorites on Day 3.

iOL Anthony Bradford, LSU

Grade: Round 5 (iOL14)

Though he’s a two-year starter, Bradford only has 17 starts in his career. There’s a road of development ahead, but he’s a powerful run blocker who moves relatively well for his size. He’s a project with some upside considering his power and aggressive mentality.

iOL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Grade: Round 5 (iOL15)

A three-year starter, Broeker moved from left tackle to left guard for the final season of his college career. He was a team captain and has been lauded for his work ethic. He’s on the lighter side but moves well for his size and brings a competitive spirit that the Colts will appreciate.

OT Braeden Daniels, Utah

Grade: Round 5 (OT11)

Some will have Daniels as a guard, and he has plenty of starting experience there. He also has starrting experience at both tackle spots, which will bode well for his draft stock. He moves well athletically, but he’s also a bit leaner, weighing in at 294 pounds at the combine. He’s known for being a strong leader and a solid run blocker, so he certainly could be on the Colts’ Day 3 radar.

OT Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Grade: Round 5 (OT12)

A four-year starter at left tackle, Warren will be an older prospect entering the league (24). He brings the type of leadershup the Colts want, and he has plenty of experience as a starter with a strong frame and exceptional length. He can be a solid swing tackle option for the Colts as a Day 3 pick.

OT Asim Richards, North Carolina

Grade: Round 5 (OT13)

With three years of starting experience at left tackle, Richardson has the size and length the Colts will like to see. He’s not the most athletic prospect at the position, but he does have some power to his game. If he can refine his technique and consistency with his hand strikes, there is upside as a swing tackle.

DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Grade: Round 5 (DT12)

Profiling more as a run-stopper, Roy is underdeveloped as a pass rusher and may fall into a rotational role at the one-technique or nose tackle positions. He has good size, length and power, but he needs to continue developing his game.

DT Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Grade: Round 5 (DT13)

EDGE K.J. Henry, Clemson

Grade: Round 5 (EDGE16)

An older prospect who attended the Senior Bowl, Henry brings intriguing size, length and a high motor. He’s not going to win with bend, but he has a quick first step with impressive hand usage. Henry is more of a disruptor than his numbers show, but he may be a bit limited athletically considering his lack of flexibility running the arc. Still, he could compete for a rotational role right away.

EDGE Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State

Grade: Round 5 (EDGE18)

A fifth-year senior and four-year starter, Fehoko is an intriguing sleeper on Day 3. Though a bit shorter than most, Fehoko has the size, length and power to set the edge with consistency. He moves relatively well for his size and is constantly showing counters in his pass rush plan. He’s an older prospect who may be a bit limited athletically, but his technique and motor could land him an early role.

LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Grade: Round 5 (LB10)

A four-year starter and two-time captain, Pappoe is a traits-based prospect who is undersized for the position, but he’s pretty fast and explosive. He could be a special teamer while providing some depth at the back end of the roster.

LB Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Grade: Round 5 (LB11)

A three-year starter and team captain in 2022, Orji has enough size and great length to go along with elite athleticism at the position. He has the type of profile to work on special teams while developing the rest of his game as a depth piece.

LB SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh

Grade: Round 5 (LB12)

A three-year starter for the Panthers, Dennis is a bit undersized. However, he makes up for it with impressive length, short-area quickness and explosiveness. He’s a sure-tackler who can carve out a role on special teams and was known for his leadership.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Grade: Round 5 (LB13)

A two-year starter between Miami (OH) and Cincinnati, Pace Jr. doesn’t really fit what the Colts look for in linebackers. He has good speed and explosiveness with a high motor, but he lacks the desired height length and coverage abilities Indy covets.

CB Starling Thomas V, UAB

Grade: Round 5 (CB19)

A three-year starter, Thomas has the feisty mentality the Colts will love. He lacks ideal size and length, and he’s an older prospect. But Thomas has elite top-end speed to go along with some impressive explosiveness and short-area quickness. He has the experience to play on the perimeter, but Thomas could thrive in a nickel role that emphasizes his quickness, acceleration and run-support skills.

