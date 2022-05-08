Best remaining free agents for Colts after 2022 NFL draft
The Indianapolis Colts made some big moves during the 2022 NFL draft, adding some high-upside players to the roster.
While they will be adding eight draft picks and an even larger crop of undrafted free agents, there is still chance the Colts keep an eye on the free agent market.
Even though they’re not projected to receive a compensatory pick, the signings in free agency no longer count against the compensatory formula. The likelihood of the Colts going after these players is pretty low.
We know they like to build through the draft, but it’s still wise to know which players are out there.
Here’s a quick look at the best remaining free agents for the Colts following the draft:
WR Julio Jones
WR Will Fuller V
G Ereck Flowers
WR Jarvis Landry
EDGE Jerry Hughes
EDGE Melvin Ingram
EDGE Carlos Dunlap
EDGE Benson Mayowa
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
