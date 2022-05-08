Best remaining free agents for Colts after 2022 NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts made some big moves during the 2022 NFL draft, adding some high-upside players to the roster.

While they will be adding eight draft picks and an even larger crop of undrafted free agents, there is still chance the Colts keep an eye on the free agent market.

Even though they’re not projected to receive a compensatory pick, the signings in free agency no longer count against the compensatory formula. The likelihood of the Colts going after these players is pretty low.

We know they like to build through the draft, but it’s still wise to know which players are out there.

Here’s a quick look at the best remaining free agents for the Colts following the draft:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Julio Jones

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

WR Will Fuller V

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

G Ereck Flowers

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jarvis Landry

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Jerry Hughes

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Melvin Ingram

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Carlos Dunlap

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Benson Mayowa

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

G B.J. Finney

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

