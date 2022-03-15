Best remaining free agents for the Colts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period has taken place and already we’ve seen massive contracts flying around. The Indianapolis Colts expectedly remained quiet, but there are still some options available on the market.
As the day goes on, several of these players will agree to deals with new teams—or re-sign with their own ones. Nothing is official until Wednesday, but we’ve got a tracker going for all things surrounding the Colts.
Even though some big fish were taken off the market on Monday, there are still plenty of options left. Here are the best remaining free agents for the Colts as the legal tampering period rolls on:
Quarterback
The first day of the legal tampering period saw Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers) and Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins) agree to deals. There are still some options available for the Colts if they want to go this route:
Marcus Mariota
Jameis Winston
Andy Dalton
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Tyrod Taylor
Cam Newton
Jacoby Brissett
Wide Receiver
Some big wide receiver names came off the market with Christian Kirk (Jaguars), Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins) and Michael Gallup (Cowboys) getting new deals. The Colts have reportedly shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
Juju Smith-Schuster
Allen Robinson
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jarvis Landry
T.Y. Hilton
Will Fuller
A.J. Green
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tight End
The Colts agreed to a three-year deal with Mo Alie-Cox, but they are still likely in the market for another tight end.
Rob Gronkowski
O.J. Howard
Robert Tonyan
Tyler Conklin
Gerald Everett
Jared Cook
Offensive Tackle
The Colts are still looking for their left tackle and one of their options in Joe Noteboom (Rams) came off the market. There are still some solid options to consider.
Terron Armstead
Duane Brown
Eric Fisher
Jason Peters
Cornelius Lucas
Edge Rusher
The market for edge rushers still features some big names but some options did get new deals like Haason Reddick (Eagles) and Emmanuel Ogbah (Dolphins).
Von Miller
Chandler Jones
Za’Darius Smith
Jason Pierre-Paul
Jerry Hughes
Jadeveon Clowney
Melvin Ingram
Derek Barnett
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Uchenna Nwosu
Tyquan Lewis
Randy Gregory
Cornerback
The Colts are still likely to add a veteran cornerback on the cheap to go with the trio currently in place.
Stephon Gilmore
Casey Hayward
Kevin King
Darious Williams
Ahkello Witherspoon
D.J. Reed
Safety
Adding a veteran safety to their starting duo will be necessary, especially with Julian Blackmon coming off a torn Achilles.
Tyrann Mathieu
Marcus Maye
Marcus Williams
George Odum
Jabrill Peppers
1
1