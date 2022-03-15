Day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period has taken place and already we’ve seen massive contracts flying around. The Indianapolis Colts expectedly remained quiet, but there are still some options available on the market.

As the day goes on, several of these players will agree to deals with new teams—or re-sign with their own ones. Nothing is official until Wednesday, but we’ve got a tracker going for all things surrounding the Colts.

Even though some big fish were taken off the market on Monday, there are still plenty of options left. Here are the best remaining free agents for the Colts as the legal tampering period rolls on:

Quarterback

The first day of the legal tampering period saw Mitchell Trubisky (Steelers) and Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins) agree to deals. There are still some options available for the Colts if they want to go this route:

Marcus Mariota Jameis Winston Andy Dalton Ryan Fitzpatrick Tyrod Taylor Cam Newton Jacoby Brissett

Wide Receiver

Some big wide receiver names came off the market with Christian Kirk (Jaguars), Cedrick Wilson (Dolphins) and Michael Gallup (Cowboys) getting new deals. The Colts have reportedly shown interest in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Juju Smith-Schuster Allen Robinson Odell Beckham Jr. Jarvis Landry T.Y. Hilton Will Fuller A.J. Green Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Tight End

The Colts agreed to a three-year deal with Mo Alie-Cox, but they are still likely in the market for another tight end.

Rob Gronkowski O.J. Howard Robert Tonyan Tyler Conklin Gerald Everett Jared Cook

Offensive Tackle

The Colts are still looking for their left tackle and one of their options in Joe Noteboom (Rams) came off the market. There are still some solid options to consider.

Terron Armstead Duane Brown Eric Fisher Jason Peters Cornelius Lucas

Edge Rusher

The market for edge rushers still features some big names but some options did get new deals like Haason Reddick (Eagles) and Emmanuel Ogbah (Dolphins).

Von Miller Chandler Jones Za’Darius Smith Jason Pierre-Paul Jerry Hughes Jadeveon Clowney Melvin Ingram Derek Barnett Al-Quadin Muhammad Uchenna Nwosu Tyquan Lewis Randy Gregory

Cornerback

The Colts are still likely to add a veteran cornerback on the cheap to go with the trio currently in place.

Stephon Gilmore Casey Hayward Kevin King Darious Williams Ahkello Witherspoon D.J. Reed

Safety

Adding a veteran safety to their starting duo will be necessary, especially with Julian Blackmon coming off a torn Achilles.

Tyrann Mathieu Marcus Maye Marcus Williams George Odum Jabrill Peppers

