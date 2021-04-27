Best remaining free agents for Colts before 2021 draft

While everyone is excited for the 2021 NFL draft to finally get here, general managers are still keeping their eyes on free agents to fill any potential holes that remain after the weekend.

Especially with this year being so much of a roll of the dice because of the lack of information they have on prospects, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged in his pre-draft press conference that the roster-building doesn’t end in April.

“We have work to do and that work will not end when the draft is over. We will still try to acquire the best players we can that can help us between now and into the season,” Ballard said.

Here’s a look at the best players available at each position ahead of the draft:

Quarterback

Indianapolis gave up some draft capital to acquire Carson Wentz so that should mean they’re good at the position, right? The current backup is Jacob Eason who saw no action during his rookie year because of the pandemic eliminating the preseason. Ballard mentioned that he isn’t ready to say he is comfortable with Eason as QB2. Bringing in a veteran off the market for a training camp competition would make him feel easier if Eason can beat him out for the job. Here are some potential options: Nick Mullens Matt Barkley Blaine Gabbert

Running Back

Jonathan Taylor, Nyhiem Hines, Marlon Mack, and Jordan Wilkins form one of the deepest backfields in the NFL. Barring an injury, no need to spend any cap space on this group. But if they felt the need to: Todd Gurley Adrian Peterson Duke Johnson Jerick McKinnon Frank Gore

Wide Receiver

T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal are a very solid core of the receiving room but there are some questions surrounding the entire group. Hilton is back on a one-year deal and Campbell’s injury history has to be in consideration in next week’s NFL draft. If the position isn’t addressed and the front office feels the need for a veteran then Ballard could check in on: Antonio Brown Larry Fitzgerald (if he doesn’t retire) Danny Amendola Golden Tate Alshon Jeffery Damiere Byrd Dede Westbrook

Tight End

Frank Reich has said they are in the market for a playmaking tight end. That does point more towards a draft selection or a trade for a player like Zach Ertz. Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox have their spots secured. If the position doesn’t see any additions then they could turn to these options on the market: Trey Burton Tyler Eifert Richard Rodgers Darren Fells

Offensive Tackle

Everybody understands that left tackle is still a pressing need and Ballard said in his pre-draft presser that he wants to create competition at the left tackle spot. While the expectation a draft pick will happen, if the prospects they’re targeting are missed, then they could bring in these left tackles: Alejandro Villanueva Eric Fisher Jason Peters Russell Okung Cameron Fleming Braden Smith is the right tackle, but if Ballard felt the need for depth, here are some potential right tackles: Mitchell Schwartz Ricky Wagner Dennis Kelly Bobby Massie Demar Dotson

Interior Offensive Line

Indianapolis is set at the interior of their line with Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Mark Glowinski. Danny Pinter is a versatile lineman that made his first career start at center in his rookie season. Similar to the backfield, this group feels like there is no need to spend cap space on. Maybe a draft selection with the right guard position in mind because Glowinski is entering a contract year. But if the need came in then Ballard could consider: Austin Reiter Trai Turner James Carpenter Nick Easton J.R. Sweezy Joe Looney

Edge Rusher

The Colts need to find an edge rusher as much as they need a left tackle. The team is still in the waiting room on Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu. Tyquan Lewis and Al-Quadin Muhammad have their roles in the rotation. While the expectation is there will be a draft selection at the position, there are some intriguing vets available: Justin Houston Melvin Ingram Ryan Kerrigan Olivier Vernon Everson Griffen Trent Murphy

Interior Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart dominate the snaps, but the depth behind the tandem needs some competition. If Ballard wants some experience then he could turn to: Sheldon Richardson Geno Atkins Jurrell Casey Tyrone Crawford Corey Peters

Linebacker

Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke are the lead dogs among the Colts linebackers. One of the underlying questions about the roster is who will fill Anthony Walker Jr.’s role? Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams, and E.J. Speed could make a case in a training camp battle but I can see Ballard adding some competition. If it’s not through the draft then he could bring in: K.J. Wright De’Vondra Campbell B.J. Goodson Kwon Alexander Neville Hewitt

Cornerback

The future of this position certainly has some question marks outside Kenny Moore II. Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are on one-year deals. Rock Ya-Sin enters a prove-it year. Marvell Tell III and Isaiah Rodgers have flashed potential. While a draft selection could be coming in, some corners on the market have some appeal: Casey Hayward Jr. Richard Sherman Steven Nelson Bashaud Breeland Brian Poole Dre Kirkpatrick

Safety

Unless it’s through the draft, Ballard may want to save some cap space on this position group. Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis form an underrated safety tandem. George Odum has his role on the roster as he earned All-Pro honors for his play on special teams. Sean Davis was also added as a depth piece. But if a situation comes up then they could consider: Malik Hooker Tre Boston Kenny Vaccaro Bradley McDougald

