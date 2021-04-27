Best remaining free agents for Chargers heading into NFL draft
All the attention is shifted to the NFL draft and what the Chargers will do with their selections and which undrafted free agents will follow.
While many believe the roster-building process will end there, Los Angeles could still round out the group with some free agency signings after the draft.
With that being said, I laid out the best remaining free agents at the positions that I could see head coach Brandon Staley wanting to address.
Tackle
Alejandro Villanueva Russell Okung Eric Fisher Jason Peters Sam Young Rick Wagner Dennis Kelly Cameron Fleming
Cornerback
Richard Sherman Steven Nelson Bashaud Breeland Nickell Robey-Coleman Gareon Conley Brian Poole Jason McCourty
Interior Defensive Line
Geno Atkins Jurrell Casey Kawann Short Sheldon Richardson Tyrone Crawford Sylvester Williams
Safety
Will Parks Bradley McDougald Malik Hooker Andrew Sendejo Nate Ebner D.J. Swearinger
Guard
Larry Warford James Carpenter J.R. Sweezy Mike Iupati Joe Dahl Jermaine Eluemunor
Linebacker
K.J. Wright Avery Williamson B.J. Goodson Neville Hewitt Josh Bynes Shilique Calhoun
