Best remaining free agents for Chargers heading into NFL draft

All the attention is shifted to the NFL draft and what the Chargers will do with their selections and which undrafted free agents will follow.

While many believe the roster-building process will end there, Los Angeles could still round out the group with some free agency signings after the draft.

With that being said, I laid out the best remaining free agents at the positions that I could see head coach Brandon Staley wanting to address.

Tackle

Alejandro Villanueva Russell Okung Eric Fisher Jason Peters Sam Young Rick Wagner Dennis Kelly Cameron Fleming

Cornerback

Richard Sherman Steven Nelson Bashaud Breeland Nickell Robey-Coleman Gareon Conley Brian Poole Jason McCourty

Interior Defensive Line

Geno Atkins Jurrell Casey Kawann Short Sheldon Richardson Tyrone Crawford Sylvester Williams

Safety

Will Parks Bradley McDougald Malik Hooker Andrew Sendejo Nate Ebner D.J. Swearinger

Guard

Larry Warford James Carpenter J.R. Sweezy Mike Iupati Joe Dahl Jermaine Eluemunor

Linebacker

K.J. Wright Avery Williamson B.J. Goodson Neville Hewitt Josh Bynes Shilique Calhoun

