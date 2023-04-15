Best remaining free agents available for Colts pre-NFL draft

The tooling of the Indianapolis Colts will continue for Chris Ballard through the upcoming NFL draft and the following months afterward in preparation for training camp.

Free agent signings will slowly start to fade away over the next week and a half in the lead-up to the draft since teams will see which prospects they end up with and address any remaining needs after that weekend.

For now, let’s take a look at the best remaining free agents that Indy could sign to their roster.

This list will focus on players in positions of need for the Colts so there won’t be any running backs, tight ends, and specialists found on it. As well as a quarterback since Gardner Minshew was signed to be the backup and with the expectation of the new franchise quarterback being selected on the night of April 27.

Cornerbacks

It will be interesting to see how Chris Ballard does address his cornerback room. This is a group that I think at least one draft selection will be added to it but it also could use a veteran in the room to go with Kenny Moore II. There are a number of available options on the market that could join Indianapolis.

There is the brash Marcus Peters, along with players with plenty of starting experience in William Jackson III, Shaquill Griffin, and Ronald Darby. Could we see mutual interest in a reunion with Rock Ya-Sin? The former Colt has yet to sign with a new team after his one-year stint in Las Vegas.

Some other cornerbacks that the Colts could sign include:

Eli Apple

Chandon Sullivan

Troy Hill

Bryce Callahan

Anthony Brown

Wide Receivers

Indianapolis needs an addition to their receiving corps but the question is, would it be best to get a rookie to add some youth or hit the free agent market for a veteran to add to the group for the incoming new franchise quarterback? If it is the latter, then the options are few and far between for Ballard to work with.

As far as name brand receivers who are past their prime, it includes the likes of Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Golladay, and Chosen Anderson, the receiver formerly known as Robbie. Then there is the fan-favorite T.Y. Hilton. But who knows if the former Colt is ready to retire or if the ship has sailed between Hilton and Indianapolis.

Some names that can be brought in as solid fourth or fifth options on the depth chart include Olamide Zachheaus, Chris Moore, Demarcus Robinson, and Justin Watson.

Here are some other names to potentially watch for:

Bryon Pringle

Breshad Perriman

Rashard Higgins

Dante Pettis

Guards

The Colts not only need to figure out who their starting right guard will be but they also need some depth in that group before getting into training camp. If they wanted a veteran option to compete with Will Fries to be the starter then there are some solid options available on the market.

Dalton Risner is a younger option and offers the versatility to slide across the line if injuries do occur. These are some aging veterans but their experience could help bolster the line they include Gabe Jackson, A.J. Cann, Rodger Saffold, and Trai Turner.

Best of the rest:

Max Garcia

Michael Schofield

Pat Elfein

Greg Van Roten

Interior Defensive Linemen

The Colts seem set at three-technique with DeForest Buckner, Taven Bryan, and Eric Johnson plus others who will compete for spots on the roster. But the depth behind Grover Stewart is in question. Some veterans on the market, if they can’t find a prospect in the draft, include Poona Ford, Akiem Hicks, and former Colt, Al Woods.

If the Colts wanted to add some rotational pieces regardless of their position then they could look at:

Matt Ioannidis

Michael Brockers

William Gholston

A’Shawn Robinson

Chris Wormley

Offensive Tackles

The Colts need tackle depth just as badly as they need guard depth but at least both starting spots are spoken for. I’ve been hammering for about a month now Cameron Fleming would be perfect for that role and he is still available on the market. There are other options for the role like Brandon Shell, Marcus Cannon, and George Fant.

Now, if Indianapolis gets any inclination that Bernhard Raimann hasn’t taken a step forward in his development, they could consider veteran left tackle options like Taylor Lewan and Donovan Smith to make sure their new rookie quarterback will be protected in his first year.

Other remaining tackle options include:

Isaiah Wynn

Cameron Erving

Greg Little

Billy Turner

Ty Nsekhe

Linebackers

The starting linebackers for the Colts are in place but the position group doesn’t have the depth it had in recent seasons. There is a need to add competition for the backup spots whether it is via the draft or with a veteran or two. There are a number of notable names available on the market which include the following:

Deion Jones

Zach Cunningham

Myles Jack

Rashaan Evans

Damien Wilson

Jaylon Smith

Anthony Barr

Kwon Alexander

Jayon Brown

Edge Rushers

The Colts have their starters set on the edge with Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye. Plus, Dayo Odeyingbo is poised for a larger role and taking the next step in his career. Chris Ballard doesn’t need to find a starter but getting a situational pass rusher would be ideal. Former Colts Al-Quadin Muhammad and Justin Houston are out there if there is interest in a reunion.

Some other players that could fit that role include Carlos Dunlap, Melvin Ingram, Shaq Lawson, Oshane Ximines, Kerry Hyder, and Mario Addison. There are better edge rushers available like another former Colt, Yannick Ngakoue, but the question for them is, would they be ok being a backup as a rotational piece for the defense?

Those players would be:

Leonard Floyd

Frank Clark

Robert Quinn

Jadeveon Clowney

Markus Golden

Kyle Van Noy

Safeties

The Colts have given no inclination this offseason on whether they are happy with the young trio of safeties in Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, and Nick Cross, or if it is a group that they want to invest in whether it is with a veteran or a draft selection. This isn’t a great safety class for the draft so a veteran might be the way to go to help with mentoring the players they have on the roster.

Rodney McLeod was great in that role. He’s still available but retirement is still a possibility for him. There are also players like Adrian Amos, Kareem Jackson, and Duron Harmon that could be a fit. If they aren’t looking for a guaranteed starting role entering training camp.

Other potential adds via free agency include:

Lamarcus Joyner

Jonathan Owens

Andrew Adams

Logan Ryan

Joshua Kalu

