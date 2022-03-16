The best remaining free agents available for the Patriots

The New England Patriots made their first out-of-house acquisition on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with cornerback Terrance Mitchell. The Patriots other moves have been mostly to preserve the talent and leadership from previous years, with Bill Belichick re-signing safety Devin McCourty, special teams ace Matt Slater, kick Nick Folk, running back James White and quarterback Brian Hoyer.

New England has also spun a pair of trades, acquiring linebacker Mack Wilson and giving up Shaq Mason. The Mason trade, though surprising, might work in the Patriots’ favor for the later stage of free agency. Belichick might actually be able to make a move or two.

So let’s examine the remaining top free agents.

WR Allen Robinson II

Don’t completely count the Patriots out of the hunt for Robinson. The receiver market has slowed significantly and the Patriots were reportedly doing a lot of work on Robinson, in particular, over the last two years.

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

After suffering a torn ACL, his market might not be quite what it was after a massive finish to the season on the way to winning a Super Bowl with the Rams. Beckham said he was very close to signing with the Patriots. Might they push for him again?

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

He took a prove-it deal in 2021 but missed the year with an injury. If his market isn’t what he expected, the Patriots might jump into the mix, if only because he’s the type of receiver they need: a big, outside threat.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Patriots are among the “multiple teams” that were “tire kicking” with Valdes-Scantling, according to a league source. He’s not the player that fans want New England to sign. But he does check many of the boxes — including the one where it reads: “INEXPENSIVE.”

T Trent Brown

It’s likely that the Patriots are hoping Brown tests the market and doesn’t get the offers he wants. New England lost staring guards Ted Karras (signed with Bengals) and Shaq Mason (traded to Buccaneers). It would be a tough blow to lose three starting offensive linemen in one offseason.

T Riley Reiff

Reiff has been a solid starter at both left and right tackle. At this moment, the Patriots need a right tackle, but perhaps in a year, they’ll need a left tackle. It never hurts to have a player than can do both.

T Billy Turner

He’s not going to be dominant. But maybe he can be serviceable. Turner has the ability to play both guard and tackle. If New England signed him, I’d bet they’d first see how he fares at right tackle.

LB Bobby Wagner

The Patriots still need help at inside linebacker. He’s the best one on the market. That might mean he gets too expensive. But you never know: Maybe Wagner would have interest in playing for Bill Belichick.

LB Myles Jack

He’s a fun name to consider, in part because he’s been so darn prolific, with three 100-tackle seasons in the last four years. The question with his is medical. When he was coming out of the draft, teams expressed concerns about his knee. So if the Patriots brought him in, they might not spend much — or give him more than one year on his deal.

LB Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch is a similar story to Jack. They’re both hugely productive linebackers who entered the NFL as top draft prospects. They both ended up costing too much money on their second contract and fizzled.

But Vander Esch would absolutely help out New England in the interior.

LB Dont'a Hightower

Hightower is still a good player, even after appearing to lose a step over the last year. He could return to New England but likely only if he finds no one else wants to pay him. (That’s a real possibility.)

OLB/ILB Anthony Barr

The 29-year-old is just on the edge of moving away from his prime playing years, but he showed an interesting amount of versatility in 2021, playing both inside and outside linebacker. That’s the kind of multiplicity that Belichick really likes in a player.

OLB Kyzir White

Like Barr, White could help the Patriots replace Kyle Van Noy. White has versatility and youth on his side. He has his weaknesses, but is a starting-quality linebacker.

Edge Chandler Jones

Mostly for fun, let’s toss in Jones’ name. He’s a former Patriot, after all. One thing that interested me was that the Denver Broncos viewed Randy Gregory — not Jones — as the top edge prospect on the market. That made me wonder: might Jones’ market look bleaker than he thought?

Edge Trey Flowers

He’s not technically a free agent, yet. He will, eventually, hit the market. So long as his medicals as OK, I’d be willing to bet the Patriots will have interest.

CB Darious Williams

He’s going to command a lot of money — but not as much as J.C. Jackson. So if the Patriots want to pursue one of the top options in the cornerback market, they can have at Darious Williams.

CB Bryce Callahan

He’s a versatile cornerback who can start at both outside corner and slot — even if the slot might be his specialty.

CB Donte Jackson

It’s unclear what led the Carolina Panthers to essentially abandon a player they drafted in the second round, but that’s essentially what they’ve done in the last few years. Jackson hasn’t risen up the depth chart, and could thrive in an environment like New England where he’d have a clearer path to play.

CB Rasul Douglas

He’s not one of the sexier starters around the NFL, but that’s exactly what he is: a solid player who is trustworthy. At this point, the Patriots secondary could use a few of those kinds of players.

