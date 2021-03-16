Best remaining free agent fits at positions of need for Colts

As expected the Indianapolis Colts were quiet on the first day of the legal tampering period, which saw several teams go wild scooping up big names on the market.

The Colts, as they have for the last four offseasons, remained quiet as they look for value during the second wave of free agency. They don’t aggressively look for long-term solutions in free agency but instead look to fill gaps in the roster.

As the first wave of free agency thinned out the crowd, here are the best remaining free agents at each position of need for the Colts:

Quarterback

The Colts need a backup quarterback behind Carson Wentz, whose trade should be officially announced Wednesday. The ideal backup would have been Ryan Fitzpatrick but he took a one-year deal to be the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team. There aren't really any "best" options for the Colts at quarterback. They are all pretty bad. That said, the best backup on the market might be Andy Dalton, who would be coming over from the Dallas Cowboys. Though it's a bit uninspiring, Dalton has shown he can be serviceable with a solid offensive line and strong weapons if he needs to go into the game. If he doesn't, he could serve as a solid mentor for Wentz and Jacob Eason.

Wide Receiver

After Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin got hit with the franchise tag, the wide receiver market got off to a slow start in free agency. Corey Davis signed with the New York Jets while Nelson Agholor opted to go to the New England Patriots. For the Colts, they will be looking for a solid WR2 to fill the likely departure of T.Y. Hilton. There are a ton of great fits at this position. Curtis Samuel comes to mind. As does John Brown. But the best fit still remains Marvin Jones. For the money he will get, Jones would be a perfect addition as a downfield threat and a big body for Wentz to target.

Offensive Tackle

The big name here is Trent Williams. But when we are talking about a free-agent fit, the money comes into play. Though the Colts were labeled as a sleeper team for Williams, it's hard to see them dishing out $20+ million per year with extensions coming up for Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. It could happen—it is the NFL after all—but I wouldn't expect it. So the best fit might be Riley Reiff, who was recently let go by the Minnesota Vikings. He may be a bit more expensive as a stop-gap but he won't come near the mark that Williams would cost. But Reiff would be a fantastic add to the left tackle spot for the time being while the Colts figure out the future of the position in the draft. According to Pro Football Focus, Reiff allowed 21 pressures in 2020, which was tied for the 18th-fewest in the NFL. For reference, Anthony Castonzo allowed 18 pressures.

Tight End

Both Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are heading for New England, a team looking to erase any evidence of their 2020 season. Smith was the best fit for the Colts before he signed with the Patriots, which means the Colts have to dig a little deeper if they want to find a move tight end. There are some options to consider but the best one might be Dan Arnold. He has the size and speed to be a weapon in the passing game after he averaged 14.1 yards per reception in Kliff Kingsbury's offense in 2020. He would be cheap and a solid role player, which is exactly in Chris Ballard's wheelhouse.

Defensive End

The Colts weren't able to come away with one of the big defensive ends on the market. They all either re-signed with their current teams or found new homes. As much as we would have liked to see the Colts go out big for a potential game-changer, it stands to reason that was all wishful thinking. But the Colts do still need to add to the edge, especially now that Denico Autry is in Tennessee. It's tough to find the perfect fit to replace Autry but Quinton Jefferson comes to mind. He's a strong, lengthy power rusher that is explosive and who can work on the edge and kick inside when they need him to. Jefferson would be cheap for the Colts while giving them solid production as a role player in their aggressive front.

Cornerback

The Colts need to add to the cornerback position. It seems Xavier Rhodes will be heading out and it isn't clear if T.J. Carrie will be brought back as a spot starter. So the Colts have their work cut out for them. But there are options to consider. And the best one is a young player with upside in Ahkello Witherspoon. He has the length and size Chris Ballard likes in his cornerbacks and has experience working in a zone coverage defense. The Colts like to use both Cover-2 and Cover-3, which is what Witherspoon has experience with. It's a bit risky, but Witherspoon has the kind of upside that the Colts could tap into and make him a strong starter on the boundary.

