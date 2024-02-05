All of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammys
The Grammy Awards are officially back, people! And for 2024, the list of A-list attendees was fully stacked, meaning the red carpet was full to the brim with lewk after fashionable lewk. Last night's ceremony was held in Los Angeles, and saw everyone from Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus to Doja Cat and Heidi Klum descend on the Crypto.com Arena for one of the most glamorous nights in music.
Yep, awards season is hands-down the BEST time of the year – and the Grammys in particular are a firm favourite of fashion fans and critics (👀) alike. Sure, it's a night dedicated to rewarding talent and musical excellence, but it's also known to be something of a high-fashion prom night for all the coolest and most stylish pop stars in the world. So of course, our attentions are mostly focused on the outfits.
Luckily, our fave celebs totally brought it with their red carpet looks this time around, and stole the show in Hollywood-worthy gowns and some seriously naked 'fits to boot (Doja, we're looking at you!). Keep scrolling to see our selection of the best dressed celebrities on the Grammys 2024 red carpet:
Dua Lipa on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Dua Lipa's plunging silver gown with cheeky hip cut-outs is a custom design by Courrèges.
Taylor Swift on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Taylor stunned in Schiaparelli Couture (and her look had *loads* of Easter eggs too, btw).
Billie Eilish on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The singer wore an ensemble by Willy Chavarria, complete with a sweet to the Barbie film.
Ice Spice on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The singer opted for a Y2K denim and fur look by Baby Phat.
Olivia Rodrigo on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a white embroidered Versace gown that was first modelled by Linda Evangelista in the Italian brand's 1995 show. Talk about a throwback!
Boygenius on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus wore matching white suits by Thom Browne.
Janelle Monáe on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Janelle channeled classic Hollywood glamour in a sequinned Giorgio Armani Privé gown.
Doja Cat on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Doja's completely see-through #FreeTheNipple corset dress is by Dilara Findikoglu – and she even tattooed the designer's name on her forehead!
Halle Bailey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
We can't get over how gorgeous Halle looked in her crystal-covered nude Gucci gown!
Miley Cyrus on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Miley absolutely killed it in a Maison Margiela dress, featuring see-through gold netting and a cone bra.
Tyla on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Tyla's green Versace gown is giving Y2K princess. Obsessed.
Lana Del Rey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Lana's semi-sheer black floral dress = naked dressing, but make it goth. We love her bow-embroidered heels, gloves and headband too!
Summer Walker on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The American singer made quite the entrance in a white feather gown and matching XXL hat by Usama Ishtay.
Ellie Goulding on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Ellie's lingerie-inspired dress is Zuhair Murad Couture.
Laverne Cox on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
An epic red fashion moment courtesy of Laverne Cox in a heart-shaped Comme Des Garcons dress.
Heidi Klum on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Heidi stunned in a black, nude mesh and silver crystal gown by Valdrin Sahiti.
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The father-daughter duo were stylish AF at the awards ceremony: Jay-Z wore an all-black Givenchy tux while Blue Ivy wore a bridal-white Vivienne Westwood dress and Larroud platform heels.
Charlotte Lawrence on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Another day, another naked dress! Charlotte Lawrence's daring black see-through number is custom Rodarte.
Haley Kalil on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The model stole the show in a super-sparkly green plunging halterneck dress.
Loni Love on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Loni Love did red carpet monochrome in a sequinned dress by Ofuure and contrasting red heels.
Paris Jackson on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Paris's black cut-out dress is a Celine masterpiece.
Calvin Harris and Vick Hope on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
It's Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's first official red carpet appearance since tying the knot! Calvin looked dapper in a retro patterned brown suit while Vick was glowing in a sheer sequinned gown.
Christina Aguilera on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Xtina's powder-blue dress is a design by Standing Ground.
Chloe Bailey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Chloe opted for a Gaurav Gupta dress with a mega torso cut-out.
Dawn Richard on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Dawn's Khosrov dress came complete with a dramatic headpiece.
Sofia Richie Grainge on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The pregnant Sofia Richie went sleek and simple in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black dress.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Chrissy Teigen wore a gorge mini-dress by Sophie Couture, while John wore a black silk suit.
Paris Hilton on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Paris' Reem Acra dress is giving Mermaidcore, but make it naked.
Ed Sheeran on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Ed's funky camo-print suit was designed by Stella McCartney.
Alessandra Ambrosio on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The model was as beautiful as ever in a silver latex Avellano dress.
Caroline Polachek on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The American singer's red and black Olivier Theyskens dress is the ultimate red carpet goth look.
Fantasia Barrino on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Fantasia's champagne-and-black gown by Cong Tri is simply divine (and we're loving her lip jewellery too).
Kylie Minogue on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
Kylie opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana red dress with an intricate lace-up bodice.
Coi Leray on the 2024 Grammys red carpet
The no bra and no trousers trend has finally arrived on the red carpet thanks to Coi Leray in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
