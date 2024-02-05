All of the best red carpet looks from the 2024 Grammys

Getty Images

The Grammy Awards are officially back, people! And for 2024, the list of A-list attendees was fully stacked, meaning the red carpet was full to the brim with lewk after fashionable lewk. Last night's ceremony was held in Los Angeles, and saw everyone from Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus to Doja Cat and Heidi Klum descend on the Crypto.com Arena for one of the most glamorous nights in music.

Yep, awards season is hands-down the BEST time of the year – and the Grammys in particular are a firm favourite of fashion fans and critics (👀) alike. Sure, it's a night dedicated to rewarding talent and musical excellence, but it's also known to be something of a high-fashion prom night for all the coolest and most stylish pop stars in the world. So of course, our attentions are mostly focused on the outfits.

Luckily, our fave celebs totally brought it with their red carpet looks this time around, and stole the show in Hollywood-worthy gowns and some seriously naked 'fits to boot (Doja, we're looking at you!). Keep scrolling to see our selection of the best dressed celebrities on the Grammys 2024 red carpet:

Dua Lipa on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Dua Lipa's plunging silver gown with cheeky hip cut-outs is a custom design by Courrèges.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Taylor Swift on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Taylor stunned in Schiaparelli Couture (and her look had *loads* of Easter eggs too, btw).

Matt Winkelmeyer

Billie Eilish on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The singer wore an ensemble by Willy Chavarria, complete with a sweet to the Barbie film.

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Ice Spice on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The singer opted for a Y2K denim and fur look by Baby Phat.

Matt Winkelmeyer

Olivia Rodrigo on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a white embroidered Versace gown that was first modelled by Linda Evangelista in the Italian brand's 1995 show. Talk about a throwback!

Gilbert Flores

Boygenius on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus wore matching white suits by Thom Browne.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Janelle Monáe on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Janelle channeled classic Hollywood glamour in a sequinned Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

Gilbert Flores

Doja Cat on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Doja's completely see-through #FreeTheNipple corset dress is by Dilara Findikoglu – and she even tattooed the designer's name on her forehead!

Gilbert Flores

Halle Bailey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

We can't get over how gorgeous Halle looked in her crystal-covered nude Gucci gown!

Matt Winkelmeyer

Miley Cyrus on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Miley absolutely killed it in a Maison Margiela dress, featuring see-through gold netting and a cone bra.

Kayla Oaddams

Tyla on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Tyla's green Versace gown is giving Y2K princess. Obsessed.

Gilbert Flores

Lana Del Rey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Lana's semi-sheer black floral dress = naked dressing, but make it goth. We love her bow-embroidered heels, gloves and headband too!

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Summer Walker on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The American singer made quite the entrance in a white feather gown and matching XXL hat by Usama Ishtay.

ROBYN BECK - Getty Images

Ellie Goulding on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Ellie's lingerie-inspired dress is Zuhair Murad Couture.

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Laverne Cox on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

An epic red fashion moment courtesy of Laverne Cox in a heart-shaped Comme Des Garcons dress.

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Heidi Klum on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Heidi stunned in a black, nude mesh and silver crystal gown by Valdrin Sahiti.

Lionel Hahn - Getty Images

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The father-daughter duo were stylish AF at the awards ceremony: Jay-Z wore an all-black Givenchy tux while Blue Ivy wore a bridal-white Vivienne Westwood dress and Larroud platform heels.

JC Olivera - Getty Images

Charlotte Lawrence on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Another day, another naked dress! Charlotte Lawrence's daring black see-through number is custom Rodarte.

Johnny Nunez - Getty Images

Haley Kalil on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The model stole the show in a super-sparkly green plunging halterneck dress.

Kayla Oaddams - Getty Images

Loni Love on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Loni Love did red carpet monochrome in a sequinned dress by Ofuure and contrasting red heels.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Paris Jackson on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Paris's black cut-out dress is a Celine masterpiece.

Lester Cohen - Getty Images

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

It's Calvin Harris and Vick Hope's first official red carpet appearance since tying the knot! Calvin looked dapper in a retro patterned brown suit while Vick was glowing in a sheer sequinned gown.

Matt Winkelmeyer

Christina Aguilera on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Xtina's powder-blue dress is a design by Standing Ground.

Michael Buckner - Getty Images

Chloe Bailey on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Chloe opted for a Gaurav Gupta dress with a mega torso cut-out.

Kevin Mazur

Dawn Richard on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Dawn's Khosrov dress came complete with a dramatic headpiece.

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

Sofia Richie Grainge on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The pregnant Sofia Richie went sleek and simple in a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello black dress.

Frazer Harrison

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Chrissy Teigen wore a gorge mini-dress by Sophie Couture, while John wore a black silk suit.

Frazer Harrison

Paris Hilton on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Paris' Reem Acra dress is giving Mermaidcore, but make it naked.

Kevin Mazur

Ed Sheeran on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Ed's funky camo-print suit was designed by Stella McCartney.

Lester Cohen

Alessandra Ambrosio on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The model was as beautiful as ever in a silver latex Avellano dress.

Lester Cohen

Caroline Polachek on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The American singer's red and black Olivier Theyskens dress is the ultimate red carpet goth look.

Neilson Barnard

Fantasia Barrino on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Fantasia's champagne-and-black gown by Cong Tri is simply divine (and we're loving her lip jewellery too).

Kevin Mazur

Kylie Minogue on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

Kylie opted for a custom Dolce & Gabbana red dress with an intricate lace-up bodice.

Lester Cohen

Coi Leray on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The no bra and no trousers trend has finally arrived on the red carpet thanks to Coi Leray in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Johnny Nunez

