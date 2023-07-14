Who are the best recruiting commits at each position in Ohio State football history?

Ohio State football has accumulated its share of talent on the recruiting trail.

Since 2000, the Buckeyes have landed commitments from 58 five-star players, including 20 since coach Ryan Day took over the program in 2019.

Ohio State has commitments from four five-star players in the 2024 class — wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Justin Scott and quarterback Air Noland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a look at the best recruits Ohio State has landed at each position according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and how each performed for the Buckeyes in their college careers.

Quinn Ewers skipped his senior season at Southlake Carroll High School to sign early with Ohio State, but he spent the 2021 season on the sideline and redshirted. He transferred to Texas, the school to which he had originally committed, and earned the starting spot.

In 2021, Ohio State secured a commitment of one of the highest-rated players in history.

Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 player and quarterback in the country, reclassified from the 2022 class to 2021 and joined the Buckeyes after his junior season at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.

Heading into his college career, Ewers had a perfect recruiting rating: the second quarterback ever to reach that milestone, along with Vince Young in 2002. Ewers is also one of six players to receive a perfect rating, joining Young, South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Mississippi defensive end Robert Nkemdiche (2013), Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary (2016) and Florida State linebacker Ernie Sims (2003).

Advertisement

But those ratings did not translate to success for Ewers at Ohio State, who played only two snaps for the Buckeyes in their 56-7 win against Michigan State in 2021 before transferring to Texas.

While Ewers is the top-ranked recruit that has ever committed to Ohio State, 2008 quarterback Terrelle Pryor is ranked right behind him at No. 2.

Running back: Beanie Wells (2006)

Ohio State running back Chris “Beanie” Wells scoots free on a 52-yard touchdown run against Michigan in 2006.

While Ohio State has seen its fair share of highly-touted running backs, such as TreVeyon Henderson and J.K. Dobbins, the Buckeyes have not secured a running back recruit on par with Beanie Wells.

Wells, out of Garfield High School in Akron, was ranked as the No. 7 recruit and No. 1 running back in the country in 2006. He is also the 10th-highest rated commit in Ohio State history.

Advertisement

Wells met that expectation with the Buckeyes, recording 3,282 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns in three seasons from 2006-08, averaging 5.8 yards per touch. He was later selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 31 pick of the 2009 NFL draft.

Wide receiver: Jeremiah Smith (2024)

Ohio State recruit Jeremiah Smith walks on the field prior to the Buckeyes' game against Notre Dame on Sept. 3.

The highest-rated wide receiver recruit in Ohio State history has not played a snap of college football.

Smith is the fourth-highest rated recruit ever to commit to Ohio State behind Ewers, Pryor and Ted Ginn Jr. In the 2024 class, Smith is the second-ranked recruit nationally behind former Ohio State commit and five-star Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola.

Advertisement

As a junior at Chaminade Madonna Preparatory High School in Florida, Smith, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound receiver, recorded 1,073 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 58 catches.

2020 five-star Julian Fleming (No. 7) joins Smith as the only two wide receivers in Ohio State's top 10 recruits in program history.

Tight end: Louis Irizarry (2003)

Louis Irizarry pumps up the crowd during the Ohio State spring game in 2004.

Louis Irizarry, a Youngstown native, was ranked as the third-best tight end, sitting behind Greg Olsen at No. 1 and ahead of Vernon Davis at No. 5. In Ohio State history, Irizarry is the 58th best recruit that has ever committed to Ohio State.

In October 2004, Irizarry was charged with a felony robbery with teammate Ira Guilford and was later dismissed from the team. Irizarry served six months in prison and later transferred to Youngstown State.

Offensive tackle: Nicholas Petit-Frere (2018)

Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere tries to block Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in 2021.

Nicholas Petit-Frere, a five-star offensive tackle out of Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida, was the No. 7 player in the country in 2018, choosing Ohio State instead of Michigan, Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame.

Advertisement

At Ohio State, coming in as the 12th-best prospect in team history, Petit-Frere turned into a first-team All-Big Ten left tackle, earning first-team All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America and CBS Sports in 2021 before being drafted in the third round by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL draft.

Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 15) is the only other offensive lineman ranked in the top 20.

Center: Michael Brewster (2008)

Ohio State offensive linesman Michael Brewster against Purdue in 2011.

There was no center better than Michael Brewster in the 2008 recruiting class.

The Orlando, Florida, native was the No. 15 prospect in the country, 105 spots higher than the next-best center in the class. Brewster is ranked as the No. 27 recruit in Ohio State history.

Advertisement

At Ohio State, Brewster was a freshman All-American in 2008 before being named first-team All-American by the FWAA and first-team All-Big Ten in 2010. After being a second-team All-Big Ten team member in 2011, Brewster was not selected in the 2012 NFL draft and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2012 season.

Offensive guard: Donovan Jackson (2021)

Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson (74) lines up against Northwestern on Nov. 5.

Not only was Texas native Donovan Jackson the best interior offensive lineman in the 2021 class, he was ranked as one of the best offensive linemen in the country, joining offensive tackle JC Latham (Alabama) and offensive tackle Tommy Brokermeyer (Alabama) as top 10 players overall in the country.

Advertisement

Jackson, coming in as the No. 33 recruit in program history, started at left guard for the Buckeyes in 2022, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media and second-team honors by the coaches.

Defensive lineman: J.T. Tuimoloau (2021)

J.T. Tuimoloau celebrates after a play against Toledo on Sept. 17.

Coming out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, J.T. Tuimoloau was the fourth-best player and second-best defensive lineman in the class behind Southern California commit Korey Foreman.

Tuimoloau had the same recruiting rating of defensive end Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) and quarterback Matt Barkley (USC).

As a sophomore, Tuimoloau was named first-team All-Big Ten after recording 10.5 tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks.

Advertisement

While Tuimoloau is ranked as the fifth-best recruit in Ohio State history, Jack Sawyer (No. 6), Noah Spence (No. 8) and Nick Bosa (No. 9) are each in the top 10.

Linebacker: C.J. Hicks (2022)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker C.J. Hicks (11) lines up in the spring game on April 16, 2022.

Ohio State's top linebacker commit in program history has been with the team for only one season.

C.J. Hicks, a former five-star linebacker out of Archbishop Alter High School in Dayton, is ranked as the 16th best recruit in Buckeye history, coming in as the No. 7 player and No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 class.

Hicks played in 12 games for Ohio State in 2022, recording six tackles on special teams.

Cornerback: Ted Ginn Jr. (2004)

Ohio State's Ted Ginn Jr. against Michigan in 2006.

Ohio State's top cornerback recruit in school history and No. 3 prospect overall did not stay on defense.

Advertisement

Ginn entered Ohio State as a five-star cornerback and the No. 2 player in the 2004 class, coming in with the same recruiting rating as safety Jabrill Peppers (Michigan), defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (Clemson) and wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama).

At Ohio State, Ginn primarily played wide receiver, finishing his career with 2,156 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, along with eight returns for touchdowns on special teams. Ginn was drafted with the No. 9 pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2007.

Jeff Okudah is ranked as Ohio State's next-best cornerback recruit at No. 14.

Safety: Sonny Styles (2022)

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles tackles Toledo running back Willie Shaw III on Sept. 17.

Ohio State's top-ranked safety joined the Buckeyes a year early.

Sonny Styles, the No. 20 prospect in Ohio State history, was originally a member of the Buckeyes' 2023 class, but reclassified to 2022, joining the team as the No. 27 prospect and the No. 2 safety in the country.

In his first season, Styles played in 12 games and played in the second-most snaps of any freshman with 280. He recorded nine tackles and one tackle-for-loss.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who are the best recruits by position in Ohio State football history?