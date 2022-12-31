The best reactions to Wisconsin legend J.J. Watt announcing his retirement

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals defense end J.J. Watt officially announced his retirement.

Watt will leave the game as one of the best Wisconsin Badgers of all time, and a surefire future NFL Hall of Fame inductee.

Over 12 seasons, the 33-year-old has been a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and a five-time First-team All-Pro selection.

As a Badger, Watt earned First-team All-American honors in 2010 which led to him being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft.

Reactions to Watt’s retirement have poured in this week. Here are some of the best:

It's time for his next chapter:

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

What a wild story...

So many legendary Watt moments:

Let us never forget this all-time J.J. Watt moment pic.twitter.com/ne5k1KOrIT — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 27, 2022

Watt mic'd up is the best!

Now this J.J. Watt supercut from NFL Films is the good stuff. pic.twitter.com/Q4N1YsohwX — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) December 27, 2022

One of the best seasons in NFL history

Story continues

J.J. Watt’s 2014 season is one for the record books:

▫️20.5 sacks (led the NFL)

▫️29 tackles for loss (led the NFL)

▫️4 FF, 5 fumbles recovered, 1 returned for a TD

▫️1 INT returned for an 80-yard TD

▫️NFL DPOY and All Pro

▫️And 3 TD *catches* pic.twitter.com/zZvtPJ0EVx — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 27, 2022

Hard work:

Lesson 1: Develop ball skills J.J. Watt started as a tight end at Central Michigan and ever since then has used his ball skills to make huge plays. In my opinion every D-Linemen should spend a few minutes on the jugs machine improving their hand eye coordination. pic.twitter.com/FbhglVxl3B — Craig Roh (@craigroh) December 31, 2022

Watt on Big Ten Network:

J.J. Watt has announced he will retire at season’s end. The @UWBadgers legend and future @NFL Hall of Famer discussed his career and @BadgerFootball days in this 2020 interview with @BTNDaveRevsine. pic.twitter.com/TVkS4d9qqb — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 27, 2022

Man of the Year

Perhaps J.J. Watt's greatest accomplishments were his humanitarian efforts. Watt was the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year. via @NFL pic.twitter.com/K5NgaPH2cA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2022

One of the best ever:

J.J. Watt will go down as one of the best to ever do it 👏 pic.twitter.com/YafXHqaOz5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 27, 2022

Wow...

Proof that J.J. Watt is not human😳 pic.twitter.com/HIZDXOGw0n — Clutch Cast🚀💫 (@ClutchCityCast) December 29, 2022

Texans legend:

Nothing but love and respect for one of the best to ever do it in H-Town 🤘 We can't wait to celebrate your legacy soon. pic.twitter.com/xsjejwcnlt — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 27, 2022

One of the best to ever do it

There’s a good chance that the level of dominance and production from J.J. Watt from 2012-2015 won’t ever be matched. Over those four seasons (64 games): – 3x DPOY

– 4x 1st team All-Pro

– MVP votes in 2014

– 69 sacks

– 119 TFLs

– 41 PBUs

– 15 FFs — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 27, 2022

Hall of Famer

J.J. Watt said this to me 3 years into what became a Hall of Fame run. A couple months before he began one of the most dominant seasons a defensive player has ever had. A special, special player. Getting to cover his entire career was truly a pleasure. https://t.co/uW8zwxZDei — Robert Mays (@robertmays) December 27, 2022

He surprised his coach:

Kliff Kingsbury says he didn’t know J.J. Watt was going to announce his retirement on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/PW68c3e2ay — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) December 28, 2022

A legend:

J.J. Watt played better in his last year than I did in my prime. Congrats on an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/n0oRhInEea — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) December 27, 2022

One of the greatest plays of his career:

I was sitting in the upper end zone when a rookie J. J. Watt made the greatest play in Texans history. My season ticket squad was shitfaced and in shock so it took us the entirety of halftime to process. Loudest I’ve ever heard the stadium. pic.twitter.com/FM0m4rzlI8 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) December 27, 2022

Once upon a time...

People forget… Central Michigan tight end J.J. Watt@CBSSports pic.twitter.com/gsHd0LVStG — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2022

The Kelce brothers show love:

The Kelce brothers showing J.J. Watt some love on their Podcast. #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/9VJSdEQyVt — Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) December 28, 2022

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire