The best reactions to Wisconsin legend J.J. Watt announcing his retirement

Asher Low
Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals defense end J.J. Watt officially announced his retirement.

Watt will leave the game as one of the best Wisconsin Badgers of all time, and a surefire future NFL Hall of Fame inductee.

Over 12 seasons, the 33-year-old has been a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and a five-time First-team All-Pro selection.

As a Badger, Watt earned First-team All-American honors in 2010 which led to him being selected in the first round of the 2011 draft.

Reactions to Watt’s retirement have poured in this week. Here are some of the best:

It's time for his next chapter:

What a wild story...

So many legendary Watt moments:

Watt mic'd up is the best!

One of the best seasons in NFL history

Hard work:

Watt on Big Ten Network:

Man of the Year

One of the best ever:

Wow...

Texans legend:

One of the best to ever do it

Hall of Famer

He surprised his coach:

A legend:

One of the greatest plays of his career:

Once upon a time...

The Kelce brothers show love:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

