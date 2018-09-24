The best reactions from Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour win in five years

After five long years, athletes and golf fans everywhere were finally able to celebrate another Tiger Woods win. Woods completed his lengthy comeback Sunday, winning the Tour Championship. It was his 80th win on the PGA Tour, and his first since 2013.

Given Woods’ story and popularity, there were quite a few excellent reactions to his victory.

The best one might have come from Nike. The company put out a post on Instagram with two pictures. The first picture shows Woods’ profile from the side, but you can only see the back half of his body. It reads “He’s done.” The second picture shows the front of Woods’ profile and reads, “It again.”

Put those together and …

Tiger Woods has done it again. (Image via @nikegolf on Instagram)

Woods’ win gave Michelle Wie goosebumps.

This is absolutely incredible!! Major goosebumps 😍 https://t.co/eq7KYHR6gH — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 23, 2018





NBA free agent Jamal Crawford found inspiration in Woods’ victory.

I hope what's not lost with Tiger winning is when everything is stacked against you, as long as you believe, that's all that matters. Perseverance!! — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2018





President Donald Trump tweeted before Woods’ win that his comeback would be “very exciting.”

Tiger is playing great. Looks like a big win could happen. Very exciting! @TigerWoods — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2018

Three greats recognize another great.

My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATOUR — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018









From one goat to another I can only imagine what @TigerWoods is feeling today… pumped to be watching this today!! Have fun out there today my man!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) September 23, 2018





The NFL doesn’t matter, according to one former player.

Tiger won!! NFL is canceled til Tues. — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) September 23, 2018





Tiger Woods’ first win in five years got people talking on social media. (AP Photo)

