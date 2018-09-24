The best reactions from Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour win in five years

After five long years, athletes and golf fans everywhere were finally able to celebrate another Tiger Woods win. Woods completed his lengthy comeback Sunday, winning the Tour Championship. It was his 80th win on the PGA Tour, and his first since 2013.

Given Woods’ story and popularity, there were quite a few excellent reactions to his victory.

The best one might have come from Nike. The company put out a post on Instagram with two pictures. The first picture shows Woods’ profile from the side, but you can only see the back half of his body. It reads “He’s done.” The second picture shows the front of Woods’ profile and reads, “It again.”

Put those together and …

Tiger Woods has done it again. (Image via @nikegolf on Instagram)
Woods’ win gave Michelle Wie goosebumps.


NBA free agent Jamal Crawford found inspiration in Woods’ victory.


President Donald Trump tweeted before Woods’ win that his comeback would be “very exciting.”


Three greats recognize another great.




The NFL doesn’t matter, according to one former player.


Tiger Woods’ first win in five years got people talking on social media. (AP Photo)
