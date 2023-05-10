Best reactions after NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game rematch

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 next year, a New Year’s Eve spotlight showdown for the AFC title game rematch.

Cincinnati has played on New Year’s Eve just three times, yet it’s obvious why the NFL sees this one as important. The Chiefs and Bengals have met four times over the last handful of seasons, with the latter owning a 3-1 record, but the former winning the most recent and eventually the Super Bowl.

The reactions to the announcement say it all — this is one of the most hyped matchups of the year. It’s also a big point of debate, with some saying it should have been the outright season kickoff game, with others liking the fact it will take place later in the year with possible major playoff implications.

Here’s a look at the best reactions.

