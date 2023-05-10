Best reactions after NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game rematch

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 next year, a New Year’s Eve spotlight showdown for the AFC title game rematch.

Cincinnati has played on New Year’s Eve just three times, yet it’s obvious why the NFL sees this one as important. The Chiefs and Bengals have met four times over the last handful of seasons, with the latter owning a 3-1 record, but the former winning the most recent and eventually the Super Bowl.

The reactions to the announcement say it all — this is one of the most hyped matchups of the year. It’s also a big point of debate, with some saying it should have been the outright season kickoff game, with others liking the fact it will take place later in the year with possible major playoff implications.

Here’s a look at the best reactions.

A public service announcement from Bengals’ OT Orlando Brown Jr. and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval regarding the New Year’s Eve Bengals-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City:

📹 @Bengals pic.twitter.com/9wDIkvug1P — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

We’re going to close out 2023 with a full NFL slate headlined by Chiefs-Bengals and then start 2024 with a full set of New Year’s Six bowl games that include two semi-finals. What a time. https://t.co/cWChbtltnc — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 10, 2023

CBS Mornings announces #Bengals game against #Chiefs. Cincinnati at Kansas City, New Year’s Eve, 4:25pm. Late season. High stakes. Champagne bottles. Time to get wild. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 10, 2023

Strongly, strongly prefer Bengals at Chiefs to be Week 17 over Week 1. The league got that so right. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) May 10, 2023

Predict your corny Tony Romo New Years Eve call for Bengals – Chiefs. *player drops a pass* Romo: “Ehhhhuuuhhh I don’t know, Jim… I think, uh, the ball drop isn’t supposed to be til midnight… he’s a liiiiitle early with that one Jim” pic.twitter.com/5tRYI1hlTD — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) May 10, 2023

Since Chiefs are off the table week 1 .. I’d love to see the Ravens @ Bengals week 1 — Just Eric (@JUSTERIC__) May 10, 2023

Not suprised it’s Bengals vs. Chiefs week 17 -#1 seed probably on the line

-splash of chaos to end the season and begin playoffs

-Joe Burrow vs Pat Mahomes showdown to seal which win MVP at the end of the season FOOTBALL GET HERE ASAP — Christineee (@christineee4646) May 10, 2023

Bengals vs Chiefs Week 17 is better than Bengals vs Chiefs Week 1 — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) May 10, 2023

Would have rather played the Chiefs early but my gawd this video is fantastic. Between Teddy K and Zeus we have two of the best personalities in Football on our Offensive Line. https://t.co/9ANMFg52wK — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) May 10, 2023

Bengals Chiefs this time of year is different. Week 1 you can play anyone and every football fan in the world is excited just because football is back. Love this at the end!! https://t.co/OJVvRPMD3x — NASDEY (@EliteSportsAll) May 10, 2023

I thought Bengals/Chiefs would’ve been a banger of an Opening Night game. My guess is the league wants at least one big market in that spot (probably Eagles/Chiefs). I am disappointed Tyreek’s return to Arrowhead was canceled, & instead shipped overseas. NFL missed on that one. — Femi Abebefe (@FemiAbebefe) May 10, 2023

we will b sitting starters bout time it’s bengals week 🙄 — Boogie (@ChiefsBoogie) May 10, 2023

LMAOOOOOO I'M LITERALLY CELEBRATING THE NEW YEAR BY WATCHING BENGALS VS CHIEFS LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/1Fdq1ChtiK — Der German Tiger🐅🇩🇪 (@DerGermanTiger) May 10, 2023

No reason to waste Bengals-Chiefs on a crappy preseason-like Week 1 showing — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) May 10, 2023

BENGALS. CHIEFS. WEEK 17. NEW YEARS EVE at 4:25pm ET. THE GAME THAT WILL DECIDE YOUR FANTASY LEAGUE CHAMPION. — #AskFFT (@daverichard) May 10, 2023

Bengals and Chiefs week 17 and not week 1 is currently a weird choice . Who’s playing week 17 lol — Brandon (@BrandonHonaker1) May 10, 2023

Bengals Chiefs in a Late Season matchup on New Years Eve is Peak Football LFG pic.twitter.com/1n0xFrvzkI — Wain🐝 (@JoeyBFutureMVP) May 10, 2023

Chiefs v Bengals Week 17 is soooo dumb. There’s at least a 50% chance the game doesn’t mean anything to one of the teams. — Journalistic Rob (@metasportsguy) May 10, 2023

