Best reactions from LSU’s shocking upset win over the Crimson Tide

The Tigers stunned the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-10 battle between first-place SEC West programs.

The Tigers led at halftime and controlled most of the game, though it had to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit. Alabama managed to send the game to overtime with a late field goal, and it went down the field and scored to start the overtime series.

But the Tigers answered in the form of a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Daniels on the first play, and coach Brian Kelly chose to gamble, going for two and the win.

Daniels found Mason Taylor, who crossed the goal line as the Tigers earned a 32-31 overtime win and took sole possession of first place in the SEC West. With the win, Kelly likely has his team heading to the SEC Championship in his first season.

With the Tigers announcing their arrival and ending Alabama’s playoff hopes in the process, LSU was the talk of the internet on Saturday night. Here were the best reactions.

