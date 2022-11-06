Best reactions from LSU’s shocking upset win over the Crimson Tide

The Tigers stunned the college football world on Saturday night, knocking off the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in a top-10 battle between first-place SEC West programs.

The Tigers led at halftime and controlled most of the game, though it had to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit. Alabama managed to send the game to overtime with a late field goal, and it went down the field and scored to start the overtime series.

But the Tigers answered in the form of a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Jayden Daniels on the first play, and coach Brian Kelly chose to gamble, going for two and the win.

Daniels found Mason Taylor, who crossed the goal line as the Tigers earned a 32-31 overtime win and took sole possession of first place in the SEC West. With the win, Kelly likely has his team heading to the SEC Championship in his first season.

With the Tigers announcing their arrival and ending Alabama’s playoff hopes in the process, LSU was the talk of the internet on Saturday night. Here were the best reactions.

LSU alum are HYPED for the upset win over Alabama 🐯 pic.twitter.com/O0GxGWev1M — PFF (@PFF) November 6, 2022

#LSU just beat Alabama for the first time in Baton Rouge since 2010 pic.twitter.com/IjZlOhvrFz — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 6, 2022

LSU had its least talented roster in years and is still going to win the SEC West. That's why recruits want to wear that helmet. That's why Brian Kelly came to Baton Rouge. This program never stays down long. — Will (@rozenwill) November 6, 2022

An image that will go down in history here. pic.twitter.com/id108TPo2w — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

Reaction to @LSUfootball game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime against Alabama in 32-31 triumph and fans rushing the field. #LSU @wafb pic.twitter.com/iMwuVfjeTz — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) November 6, 2022

Roll tide??????? Nahhhh roll one tf up for dem Tigers!!!!!!!! It’s up!!! We litty. Lidia!!!! LilWeezyana State University lil bih!!!!!!!! Hope Brian use his southern accent at the podium!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Imagining how Cajun accent Brian Kelly would say analytics and now I'm ready to commit to LSU https://t.co/p7dHGjspGi — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 6, 2022

This is why you come to LSU!!!#GeauxTigers — Jamar Cain (@coachjcain) November 6, 2022

This is the earliest Alabama has lost its second game of the season since 2010. That one was also Week 10, also at LSU. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 6, 2022

LSU WINS IT WITH THE CLEMSON ROLLOUT PLAY TO THE CORNER — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 6, 2022

LSU wasting no time after the game 🤣 (via sladeroy_/TT) pic.twitter.com/qw36hmq4yk — Overtime (@overtime) November 6, 2022

A lady with a walker just stormed the field. A damn we walker. pic.twitter.com/CYt8zhV62A — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 6, 2022

This is Brian Kelly's division now. LSU and Alabama are gonna have some heavyweight fights in the coming years. — Will (@rozenwill) November 6, 2022

Everyone took their shots and had their fun with Brian Kelly this offseason. Hope LSU rivals enjoyed that. The man has proven he can build programs. @LSUfootball could be scary good in 2-3 years. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 6, 2022

This why u come to LSU🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ — west.weeks (@weeks_west) November 6, 2022

LSU RUNS THE SEC WEST ON A REBUILD YEAR — FQ LSU 🐯 (@FifthQuarterLSU) November 6, 2022

LSU’s last three head coaches have won national titles. Given the foundation he’s building and the results this team has shown in a “rebuilding” year, I don’t see any reason to think Brian Kelly won’t become No. 4 — Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) November 6, 2022

Your team lost to LSU ?? Hate to see it pic.twitter.com/pFqMYTQFwL — Franklin Saint ❄️ (@_fresh_princeee) November 6, 2022

WOW LSU!!! COLLEGE FOOTBALL BABY!!! — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 6, 2022

No one is messing with the goal posts pic.twitter.com/D7k8YZCLyq — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 6, 2022

That happened with all those recruits in the stadium lmao they all going to LSU — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) November 6, 2022

That's it. LSU just put itself in position to become the first two-loss team in the CFP, and two-loss Alabama is – dare I say it – almost certainly done. Georgia created some major separation today. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire