Best reactions from the latest recruiting weekend with the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners hosted another crop of recruits over the weekend including players from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting cycles. Players and their families took in all that the University of Oklahoma and its football program had to offer on a beautiful spring day.

Joining the Sooners over the weekend was highly-coveted five-star defensive tackle David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country according to the On3 Consensus. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Sooners ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies by a slight margin. The only Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports comes from Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong who believes that Hicks will land with the Aggies.

Brent Venables and his crew hosted another highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 class in Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, FL. The four-star DL, is the No. 67 player in the 2023 class and the No. 9 defensive lineman. Both On3 and 247Sports believe Florida is the leader to land LeBlanc’s commitment but we’ve seen this coaching staff swoop in and flip players with less time and opportunity.

Oklahoma also hosted a couple of four-star athletes out of the southeast in Joseph Stone, Jr. and Jaylen Mbakwe.

With another recruiting visit in the books, let’s look at some of the best reactions from recruits, family, and analysts.

Dangerous!

The #1 running back in c/o 24 with #1 dual threat in the c/o 24… what y’all think sooner fans???? #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ @3stacygage pic.twitter.com/pSImHOPzTF — DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) March 27, 2022

Kennedy Brantley, 2024 WR (Melissa, TX)

Had an amazing time at 0U!

I’ll for sure be back 🤘🏽⬇️#BoomerSooner — Kennedy Brantley (@KBrantley07) March 27, 2022

Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 4-star Athlete (Pinson, AL)

Joseph Stone, Jr., 2024 4-star Athlete (Loganville, GA)

Caleb Otlewski, 2023 EDGE (Melissa, TX)

Landyn Cleveland, 2024 S (Mansfield, TX)

Xadavien Sims, 2024 EDGE, (Dennison, TX)

Had an unbelievable experience in Norman today! can’t wait to make it back to campus soon! @CoachToddBates @seancooper_C4 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KvmhvaccI9 — Xadavien Sims ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@XadavienS) March 27, 2022

Trevor Goosby, 2023 3-star OT (Melissa, TX)

Kenyan Keylly, 2024 S (Dennison, TX)

Tristan Bennett, DL, (Forney, TX)

Dax Collins, 2024 S (Poteau, OK)

2024 5-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell

#Sooners hosted 2024 5⭐️ DB Jordan Johnson-Rubell (@runlikejordon) today at #OU ELITE JR Day. “The leadership of Coach Venables really stood out.” JJR had some other VERY big quotes about the visit that I have coming on https://t.co/qVjRYJ3y26 VIP later on. pic.twitter.com/LMPcMpnhhO — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) March 27, 2022

Continuing to build that DL

2023 4⭐️ DL Derrick Leblanc (@getrightderrick) is back for another 3.5 day visit with #Sooners. Leblanc has 5⭐️ talent (17th overall player on 247Sports), and would be a huge get for #OU. #OU, #Gators, #Miami, #PSU & #Buckeyes all vying for Leblanc right now. pic.twitter.com/h9edugAwxZ — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) March 27, 2022

David Hicks, 5-star DL (Allen, TX)

Had a great time, and a great conversation with coach @CoachVenables. @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/iBTEb5HeAX — Kelvin Hicks (@Kelvinhicks1077) March 26, 2022

Brycen Sanders, 2023 4-star OL (Chattanooga, TN)

Stacy Gage, 2024 RB (Bradenton, FL)

How do i look in this uniform sooner fans ?!?! 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/8QvPUH4jsl — Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) March 26, 2022

Antonio Armstrong, 2025 EDGE

Terrance Cunningham and Hevin Brown-Schuler are some dudes

Babyyyy, when I tell you I am good and protected by these two bodyguards (top DL’s in the country, Terrance Cunningham & my son, Hevin Brown-Shuler)… I wish a person would try me right now🤪💪🏽.@OU_Football @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/cxBtYRfzAb — Meek Brown (The Meek Brown Show) (@ReelMeekBrown) March 26, 2022

