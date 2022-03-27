Best reactions from the latest recruiting weekend with the Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners hosted another crop of recruits over the weekend including players from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting cycles. Players and their families took in all that the University of Oklahoma and its football program had to offer on a beautiful spring day.
Joining the Sooners over the weekend was highly-coveted five-star defensive tackle David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country according to the On3 Consensus. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Sooners ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies by a slight margin. The only Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports comes from Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong who believes that Hicks will land with the Aggies.
Brent Venables and his crew hosted another highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 class in Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, FL. The four-star DL, is the No. 67 player in the 2023 class and the No. 9 defensive lineman. Both On3 and 247Sports believe Florida is the leader to land LeBlanc’s commitment but we’ve seen this coaching staff swoop in and flip players with less time and opportunity.
Oklahoma also hosted a couple of four-star athletes out of the southeast in Joseph Stone, Jr. and Jaylen Mbakwe.
With another recruiting visit in the books, let’s look at some of the best reactions from recruits, family, and analysts.
Dangerous!
The #1 running back in c/o 24 with #1 dual threat in the c/o 24… what y’all think sooner fans???? #BoomerSooner 🔴⚪️ @3stacygage pic.twitter.com/pSImHOPzTF
— DJ Lagway ✞ (@DerekLagway) March 27, 2022
Kennedy Brantley, 2024 WR (Melissa, TX)
Had an amazing time at 0U!
I’ll for sure be back 🤘🏽⬇️#BoomerSooner
— Kennedy Brantley (@KBrantley07) March 27, 2022
Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 4-star Athlete (Pinson, AL)
SOONER NATION 🤘🏽⬇️ @JayValai @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/0YJPfE1Huy
— Jaylen Mbakwe (@JayMbakwe) March 27, 2022
Joseph Stone, Jr., 2024 4-star Athlete (Loganville, GA)
Had a blast at Oklahoma yesterday , will most definitely be back ❤️! #BOOMERSOONER @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/Ctll8CLAC6
— Jojostonejr (@jojostonejr) March 26, 2022
Caleb Otlewski, 2023 EDGE (Melissa, TX)
Thank you! @OU_Football for an amazing visit! @MiguelChavis65 I will be Back! @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates @LucasWhitOU #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/oe4bRObS7Q
— Caleb (@OtlewskiCaleb) March 27, 2022
Landyn Cleveland, 2024 S (Mansfield, TX)
Had an amazing visit @OU_Football thank you for everything @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @OU_CoachB @legacybroncofb #BoomerSooner #SOONERNATION pic.twitter.com/soxeWLpU6k
— Landyn “Lando” Cleveland (@igobylando) March 27, 2022
Xadavien Sims, 2024 EDGE, (Dennison, TX)
Had an unbelievable experience in Norman today! can’t wait to make it back to campus soon! @CoachToddBates @seancooper_C4 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/KvmhvaccI9
— Xadavien Sims ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@XadavienS) March 27, 2022
Trevor Goosby, 2023 3-star OT (Melissa, TX)
Had an amazing time at OU! Can’t wait to get back! Thank you @OU_Football @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB #OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cA5hYaxB2Q
— Trevor Goosby (@GoosbyTrevor) March 27, 2022
Kenyan Keylly, 2024 S (Dennison, TX)
What a visit man @coach_bhall @seancooper_C4 #boomersooner pic.twitter.com/S5LLj3mRwK
— Kenyan Kelly (@KellyKenyan) March 27, 2022
Tristan Bennett, DL, (Forney, TX)
Had fun at OU #Boomer⭕️ @CoachPatt79 @CoachFleen @MccollomX @JayValai pic.twitter.com/rokU4MkGNq
— Tristan Bennett (@TankBennett52) March 27, 2022
Dax Collins, 2024 S (Poteau, OK)
no place like oklahoma @coach_bhall @seancooper_C4 @Coach_Pdub #Boomer pic.twitter.com/uSR9sJAozL
— Dax (@dax_collins5) March 27, 2022
2024 5-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell
#Sooners hosted 2024 5⭐️ DB Jordan Johnson-Rubell (@runlikejordon) today at #OU ELITE JR Day.
“The leadership of Coach Venables really stood out.”
JJR had some other VERY big quotes about the visit that I have coming on https://t.co/qVjRYJ3y26 VIP later on. pic.twitter.com/LMPcMpnhhO
— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) March 27, 2022
Continuing to build that DL
2023 4⭐️ DL Derrick Leblanc (@getrightderrick) is back for another 3.5 day visit with #Sooners.
Leblanc has 5⭐️ talent (17th overall player on 247Sports), and would be a huge get for #OU. #OU, #Gators, #Miami, #PSU & #Buckeyes all vying for Leblanc right now. pic.twitter.com/h9edugAwxZ
— Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) March 27, 2022
David Hicks, 5-star DL (Allen, TX)
Had a great time, and a great conversation with coach @CoachVenables. @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/iBTEb5HeAX
— Kelvin Hicks (@Kelvinhicks1077) March 26, 2022
Brycen Sanders, 2023 4-star OL (Chattanooga, TN)
#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/dMeZGXkkA7
— Gary Sanders (@BallCoach1) March 26, 2022
Stacy Gage, 2024 RB (Bradenton, FL)
How do i look in this uniform sooner fans ?!?! 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/8QvPUH4jsl
— Stacy Gage (@3stacygage) March 26, 2022
Antonio Armstrong, 2025 EDGE
sooner fans watcha think ? @OU_Football @CoachVenables @SpiveyDir @GiacomoHunter @KMHS_FBofficial @JayValai @CoachToddBates @ou_swag pic.twitter.com/dsL6wpmbsm
— antonio (@ArmstrongTonio) March 27, 2022
Terrance Cunningham and Hevin Brown-Schuler are some dudes
Babyyyy, when I tell you I am good and protected by these two bodyguards (top DL’s in the country, Terrance Cunningham & my son, Hevin Brown-Shuler)… I wish a person would try me right now🤪💪🏽.@OU_Football @CoachToddBates @MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/cxBtYRfzAb
— Meek Brown (The Meek Brown Show) (@ReelMeekBrown) March 26, 2022
