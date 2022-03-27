Best reactions from the latest recruiting weekend with the Oklahoma Sooners

John Williams
The Oklahoma Sooners hosted another crop of recruits over the weekend including players from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting cycles. Players and their families took in all that the University of Oklahoma and its football program had to offer on a beautiful spring day.

Joining the Sooners over the weekend was highly-coveted five-star defensive tackle David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country according to the On3 Consensus. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has the Sooners ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies by a slight margin. The only Crystal Ball prediction from 247Sports comes from Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong who believes that Hicks will land with the Aggies.

Brent Venables and his crew hosted another highly-touted defensive lineman in the 2023 class in Derrick LeBlanc out of Kissimmee, FL. The four-star DL, is the No. 67 player in the 2023 class and the No. 9 defensive lineman. Both On3 and 247Sports believe Florida is the leader to land LeBlanc’s commitment but we’ve seen this coaching staff swoop in and flip players with less time and opportunity.

Oklahoma also hosted a couple of four-star athletes out of the southeast in Joseph Stone, Jr. and Jaylen Mbakwe.

With another recruiting visit in the books, let’s look at some of the best reactions from recruits, family, and analysts.

Dangerous!

Kennedy Brantley, 2024 WR (Melissa, TX)

Jaylen Mbakwe, 2024 4-star Athlete (Pinson, AL)

Joseph Stone, Jr., 2024 4-star Athlete (Loganville, GA)

Caleb Otlewski, 2023 EDGE (Melissa, TX)

Landyn Cleveland, 2024 S (Mansfield, TX)

Xadavien Sims, 2024 EDGE, (Dennison, TX)

Trevor Goosby, 2023 3-star OT (Melissa, TX)

Kenyan Keylly, 2024 S (Dennison, TX)

Tristan Bennett, DL, (Forney, TX)

Dax Collins, 2024 S (Poteau, OK)

2024 5-star Jordan Johnson-Rubell

Continuing to build that DL

David Hicks, 5-star DL (Allen, TX)

Brycen Sanders, 2023 4-star OL (Chattanooga, TN)

Stacy Gage, 2024 RB (Bradenton, FL)

Antonio Armstrong, 2025 EDGE

Terrance Cunningham and Hevin Brown-Schuler are some dudes

1

1

