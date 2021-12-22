Best reactions to Joe Burrow saying ‘there’s not a ton to do in Cincinnati’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow unintentionally set the internet on fire in the middle of a holiday week.

Burrow, partaking in his usual media session before his team plays the Baltimore Ravens, covered several topics, including the game that happens to have first place in the AFC North and key playoff seeding at stake.

Then he said there was nothing to do in Cincinnati.

Burrow was merely talking about how well his team has handled COVID-19 protocols and how little they’ve been negatively impacted by the virus this season. He cracked a smile while joking about the players not hitting the town and clubs often.

But like clockwork, the internet leaped on that “nothing to do in Cincinnati” line and went wild.

As such, let’s brave some of that wilderness to see who said what.

The culprit

ESPN’s Ben Baby captured Burrow’s take on the situation, so onlookers can judge for themselves:

Here’s Joe Burrow talking about Cincinnati’s nightlife and the team doing a good job of steering clear of COVID-19 (via @bengals) pic.twitter.com/d3Op1oFJoL — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 22, 2021

“No one is getting COVID on the team because we are in Cincinnati and there is not a lot to do. I mean it says a lot about this city that people go over to Kentucky for fun. I mean, if you like crappy chili it’s fine, but otherwise… nah… just stay in.” -Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/SNpnp9DFea — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 22, 2021

Here comes the national media with a Burrow hates Cincinnati take ugh — Alex (@Alex_Cincy91) December 22, 2021

The only thing I want Joe Burrow to do in Cincinnati is WIN FOOTBALL GAMES — Jeff Gentil (@jgent15) December 22, 2021

I am sure the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce loves this statement from Joe Burrow. https://t.co/HoOxwQ0yvB — Chuck Sydenstricker (@ChuckSyden) December 22, 2021

Please stop defending Cincinnati because of this tweet. There is plenty to do in Cincinnati if you’re not a professional athlete. Going to Precicnt and Igby’s on a Friday night probably just doesn’t bang quite as much for Joe Burrow lol https://t.co/XrIECKBcg7 — nick (@burziyech) December 22, 2021

Nothing like people freaking out about the guy from Ohio, saying there isn’t anything to do. I promise you guys Joe Burrow isn’t basing where he plays football off of the night life of Cincinnati. #Bengals https://t.co/8z4BNVZNOX — Bryce Spalding (@bryce_spalding) December 22, 2021

Burrow out here channeling my exact thoughts about Cincinnati like pic.twitter.com/jvJEDvsS9d — Shay Kirbuti (@kirbuti) December 22, 2021

Joe there’s a ton to do. But hey if it’s keeping you from getting Covid I’m ok with that mindset lol — Alex (@Alex_Cincy91) December 22, 2021

I mean I love the guy but if you think there's nothing to do in Cincinnati it's probably because you aren't looking very hard lol. — BengalsUMphreak (@BengalsUMphreak) December 22, 2021

Why not?! Rey Maualuga bar hopped every weekend downtown lol — Devin Miller (@DevinMillie) December 22, 2021

Honestly tho after I moved out of cincy in 2010 I developed a MASSIVE appreciation for cincy foods. For example…I’m 30….I ate goetta for the first time in 2018 — Zach 🤘🏽 ザック (@phx787) December 22, 2021

All time ricochet shot from the franchise QB 😂 worst part is, he’s not wrong lol https://t.co/Z0GUQuHXSM — Alex Kane (@Dakane3) December 22, 2021

Cincinnati residents sitting at home doing nothing absolutely fuming right nowhttps://t.co/nbcUKdzeNU — Dave Rappoccio (@DrawPlayDave) December 22, 2021

The Bengals secret weapon. https://t.co/pUcKz6CNLm — Eric Ball (@EBall_BR) December 22, 2021

This like if Josh Allen was like “you know what I think we shouldn’t break any more tables” https://t.co/RCO1pjmEYV — Tom Lessard (@tommyboy51186) December 22, 2021

About to bring back my “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati” bumper sticker. https://t.co/5LESHKf9K1 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 22, 2021

Sorry Cincinnati, this is your tourism slogan now. Those are the rules. https://t.co/dLEDcrWRCm — Andrew Tobias (@AndrewJTobias) December 22, 2021

Joe, we need to take you out when this COVID stuff is over. Your incorrect on that statement. https://t.co/2Jk8XpUSVH — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) December 22, 2021

