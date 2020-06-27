Best reactions to the Celtics-Nets blockbuster trade 7 years ago today

Seven years ago today on June 28, 2013, the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets agreed to one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history.

At the time, though, many felt it was the C's getting the raw end of the deal by trading away franchise cornerstones Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett along with Jason Terry. In exchange, Boston received Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, Marshon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans, first-round picks in 2014, 2016, and 2018, and the right to swap 2017 first-rounders.

Although none of those players made a tremendous impact for the Celtics, that bundle of draft picks made them the undisputed winners of the trade. Plus, Pierce and Garnett didn't even make it two seasons in Brooklyn at the tail end of their respective careers.

- 2014 first-round pick: James Young

- 2016 first-round pick: Jaylen Brown

- 2017 first-round pick: Jayson Tatum

- 2018 first-round pick: Used to acquire Kyrie Irving from Cavaliers.







Even though the deal hasn't resulted in a championship, the additions of Brown and Tatum have helped the Celtics become perennial contenders.

The blockbuster trade, of course, sparked some hot takes on social media and they're hilarious to look back on seven years later. Take a look back at some of the best ones below:

Well, I am no longer down with the Celtics-this trade has forced me to jump ship LOL — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) June 28, 2013

Brooklyn just highway robbed the Celtics. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 28, 2013

The Celtics just gave up on their whole organization — Cam Kirk 📸 (@TheCamKirk) June 28, 2013

The Nets are much better today than they were yesterday. Can really challenge in the East. Right there now. IMO, worth the price. — John Schmeelk (@Schmeelk) June 28, 2013

Celtics Fans Today pic.twitter.com/NiGyzFraqe — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) June 28, 2013

All though I think Celtics did very well in trade, Nets got 2 best players and got rid of worst contract in deal as @TommyBeer tweeted — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) June 28, 2013

I think the #Nets deal makes them a true championship contender. What's your take? GO... @SNYtv #SNYLM — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) June 28, 2013

That rumored Celtics-Nets trade is so bad for Boston that Doc Rivers just quit on the Celtics again. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 27, 2013

And that is why you should always think twice before hitting the "tweet" button.

Tatum and Brown will look to lead the Celtics to their first title since 2008 when the 2019-20 NBA season resumes next month in Orlando.

