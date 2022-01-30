Best reactions after Bengals win AFC title, advance to Super Bowl
No matter what happened in the AFC championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, it was bound to create some major reactions on social media and otherwise.
We’re talking about a game featuring Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes as the headliners, never mind the fact a trip to the Super Bowl was at stake.
So when things like odd play-calling, a huge deficit for the Bengals to overcome and other happenings went down, the internet naturally erupted.
Here are some of the best immediate reactions to the Bengals beating the Chiefs and advancing to the Super Bowl.
After the first Chiefs TD
Chiefs get a TD and all I see on TL is the game is over LMAO no faith
— Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) January 30, 2022
If that’s the game plan, I’m feeling good about the day
— Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 30, 2022
Well that’s not how you’d like it to start!
— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2022
Halftime
The Bengals won’t give up as it just isn’t in this teams DNA. The game should be closer right now but the refs made sure it wasn’t. D needs to adjust and force a punt to start the 2nd half. Get that momentum going with us.
— DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) January 30, 2022
The last time the #Bengals were down 11 at the half to the #Chiefs… 👀 #BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/ICFB5MGmVb
— Cincinnati 🧡🖤 (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2022
The play-calling
I don't quite understand the deep shot on third-and-14 there. You need to think of it as four-down territory and you need to get a chunk on third and a chunk on fourth.
— Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) January 30, 2022
brutal sequence
44 yard pass on 1st down to KC 39
followed by:
1st & 10 RB run for 2 yards
delay of game
2nd & 14 incomplete pass
3rd & 14 incomplete pass
punt
gross
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 30, 2022
First down Mixon run calls are really hurting this Bengals offense.
— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2022
Going to OT
Get a defensive stop and then shooter time🙏🙏🙏
— xz – Logan Wilson and Mike Hilton enjoyer🧡🖤 (@HoodieHiltonn) January 30, 2022
They had to fight against everyone. https://t.co/ntfuHAYtDK
— Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 30, 2022
Said it last week, I’ll say it again: NFL has the worst overtime rules of any professional sports league.
— Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 30, 2022
After the win
Joey Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/yTn7bLMx2J
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 30, 2022
JOSEPH Burrow and this entire defense and Evan McPherson players of the game.
What a victory. On to Super Bowl LVI
— Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 30, 2022
WERE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL
I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU
I NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THE DAY
LIGHT THE F UP CINCINNATI
— Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) January 30, 2022
I’m in shambles. The defense won that game.
— Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 30, 2022
In September, I never would have predicted the Bengals would go to the Super Bowl. This is absolutely insane. WHO DEY!
— Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) January 30, 2022
I'm crying again.
— Vance Meek (@vancemeek) January 30, 2022
This absolutely stunning. #bengals
— Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) January 30, 2022
Never Underestimate the heart of a Champion. Never pic.twitter.com/YVoj5fR9Fs
— ZIM (@zimwhodey) January 30, 2022
Who would have thought…? pic.twitter.com/SEP7pjcIpR
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022
Most of you owe Lou Anarumo an apology
— Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 30, 2022
The #Bengals win probability reached a low of 2.7% at the 3:36-mark in the 2nd quarter (trailing 21-3), the 3rd-most improbable comeback in the #NFL this season by the NGS win probability model.#CINvsKC | #RuleTheJungle
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2022
