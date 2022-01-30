Best reactions after Bengals win AFC title, advance to Super Bowl

No matter what happened in the AFC championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, it was bound to create some major reactions on social media and otherwise.

We’re talking about a game featuring Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes as the headliners, never mind the fact a trip to the Super Bowl was at stake.

So when things like odd play-calling, a huge deficit for the Bengals to overcome and other happenings went down, the internet naturally erupted.

Here are some of the best immediate reactions to the Bengals beating the Chiefs and advancing to the Super Bowl.

After the first Chiefs TD

Chiefs get a TD and all I see on TL is the game is over LMAO no faith — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) January 30, 2022

If that’s the game plan, I’m feeling good about the day — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 30, 2022

Well that’s not how you’d like it to start! — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2022

Halftime

The Bengals won’t give up as it just isn’t in this teams DNA. The game should be closer right now but the refs made sure it wasn’t. D needs to adjust and force a punt to start the 2nd half. Get that momentum going with us. — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) January 30, 2022

The play-calling

I don't quite understand the deep shot on third-and-14 there. You need to think of it as four-down territory and you need to get a chunk on third and a chunk on fourth. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) January 30, 2022

brutal sequence 44 yard pass on 1st down to KC 39 followed by: 1st & 10 RB run for 2 yards

delay of game

2nd & 14 incomplete pass

3rd & 14 incomplete pass

punt gross — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 30, 2022

First down Mixon run calls are really hurting this Bengals offense. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) January 30, 2022

Going to OT

They had to fight against everyone. https://t.co/ntfuHAYtDK — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 30, 2022

Said it last week, I’ll say it again: NFL has the worst overtime rules of any professional sports league. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 30, 2022

After the win

Joey Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/yTn7bLMx2J — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 30, 2022

JOSEPH Burrow and this entire defense and Evan McPherson players of the game. What a victory. On to Super Bowl LVI — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 30, 2022

WERE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL I LOVE EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU I NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THE DAY LIGHT THE F UP CINCINNATI — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) January 30, 2022

I’m in shambles. The defense won that game. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 30, 2022

In September, I never would have predicted the Bengals would go to the Super Bowl. This is absolutely insane. WHO DEY! — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) January 30, 2022

I'm crying again. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) January 30, 2022

Never Underestimate the heart of a Champion. Never pic.twitter.com/YVoj5fR9Fs — ZIM (@zimwhodey) January 30, 2022

Who would have thought…? pic.twitter.com/SEP7pjcIpR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2022

Most of you owe Lou Anarumo an apology — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) January 30, 2022

The #Bengals win probability reached a low of 2.7% at the 3:36-mark in the 2nd quarter (trailing 21-3), the 3rd-most improbable comeback in the #NFL this season by the NGS win probability model.#CINvsKC | #RuleTheJungle — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 30, 2022

