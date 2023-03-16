Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing

4
Chris Roling
·4 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has potentially never seen a swing like the one on Wednesday night when the team stepped up and signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.

After a quiet two days of free agency with so many losses the team maxed out its possible compensatory picks allotment, the Bengals left their comfort zone in a mega way to sign one of the best offensive tackles in the league.

Brown, who will play left tackle for the Bengals, is that dream free-agent signing Bengals fans have sought for years and it comes at a critical time as the team hopes to keep Joe Burrow healthy and contending for Super Bowls.

So yes, Bengals fans — and players — received a jolt on Wednesday night.

