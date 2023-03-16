Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing
The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has potentially never seen a swing like the one on Wednesday night when the team stepped up and signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.
After a quiet two days of free agency with so many losses the team maxed out its possible compensatory picks allotment, the Bengals left their comfort zone in a mega way to sign one of the best offensive tackles in the league.
Brown, who will play left tackle for the Bengals, is that dream free-agent signing Bengals fans have sought for years and it comes at a critical time as the team hopes to keep Joe Burrow healthy and contending for Super Bowls.
So yes, Bengals fans — and players — received a jolt on Wednesday night.
Protect the brand 🩸 don’t think 9 will have to wash his jersey this year
— Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) March 16, 2023
Orlando Brown Jr for less money than Mike Mcglinchey and Jawan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/SM8LXSIKoN
— Tony Unzo 🐅 (@TonyUnzo) March 16, 2023
Smart signing by the #Bengals https://t.co/qKYMcRojsf
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 16, 2023
I’m no longer in any rush, take your time and do whatever you gotta do, Duke.
— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023
That’s a lot of guarantees https://t.co/QhmjbmlYHR
— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 16, 2023
But this app told me the Bengals didn’t care
— Brad (@Bigbird1182) March 16, 2023
just bc we paid orlando brown the big bucks doesn’t mean we don’t have the money for burrow chase and higgins 😭 we’ve literally been planning this for years with less free agent signings and being under the cap. everything will turn out fine trust
— avery (@JaMarrJungle) March 16, 2023
Can never have enough lineman to protect Burrow. Good get for the Bengals. He's durable and reliable. https://t.co/BdXGBjPm9y
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2023
I’m sitting here still like pic.twitter.com/fKrcvhIfK2
— Nate (@NateD2207) March 16, 2023
ORLANDO BROWN JR
CORDELL VOLSON
TED KARRAS
ALEX CAPPA
JONAH WILLIAMS
LETS EAT SOME GLASS
— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023
Orlando Brown is only 26 years old! The Cincinnati Bengals have a franchise left tackle.
— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 16, 2023
I cannot believe what the Broncos paid for Mike McGlinchy compared to what the Bengals paid for Orlando Brown Jr.
— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023
Mike McGlinchey: $17.5M per year average
Jawaan Taylor: $20M per year average
Orlando Brown: $16M per year average#Bengals nailed it with this one. pic.twitter.com/JNH4TRH9hU
— Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) March 16, 2023
Orlando Brown Jr. has protected Lamar Jackson and mostly Patrick Mahomes. Now, he protects Joe Burrow. https://t.co/d6RvLF6E45
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023
bengals fans should be very happy. orlando brown jr is a hell of an upgrade.
— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) March 16, 2023
.@Bengals social media team needs to have audio of all the Bengals podcasts who said they would never sign Orlando Brown
— Chris Brantley (@PChrisBrantley) March 16, 2023
I didn’t think Orlando Brown would be getting 25 million per year but I also DEFINITELY didn’t think he would only get 16 million per year.
Legitimately great deal for the Bengals. https://t.co/MeL6JqG6bm
— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 16, 2023
Signing Orlando Brown and giving him the biggest signing bonus ever for a lineman was not a move of desperation
This was the Bengals saying “if the chiefs let him walk, we’re giving this guy a blank check to play left tackle for us”
I fully expect Jonah Williams to play RT now
— Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) March 16, 2023
Chief fans will say “Orlando brown Jr. Isn’t that good”
Guys … have you watched the bengals O-line the past 4 years 😂 such a massive upgrade & protecting the franchise
— EA (@KOLD740) March 16, 2023
WELCOME TO CINCINNATI ORLANDO BROWN https://t.co/1PPSN31vyY pic.twitter.com/DRQfym6G6l
— avery (@JaMarrJungle) March 16, 2023
I feel like every Bengals fan was thinking “no shot we get Orlando Brown”
I AM JUICED https://t.co/RionSltsth
— Cody Young (@CODYyoungSON) March 16, 2023