Best reactions after Bengals stun fans with Orlando Brown Jr. signing

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has potentially never seen a swing like the one on Wednesday night when the team stepped up and signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.

After a quiet two days of free agency with so many losses the team maxed out its possible compensatory picks allotment, the Bengals left their comfort zone in a mega way to sign one of the best offensive tackles in the league.

Brown, who will play left tackle for the Bengals, is that dream free-agent signing Bengals fans have sought for years and it comes at a critical time as the team hopes to keep Joe Burrow healthy and contending for Super Bowls.

So yes, Bengals fans — and players — received a jolt on Wednesday night.

Protect the brand 🩸 don’t think 9 will have to wash his jersey this year — Germaine Pratt (@GermainePratt7) March 16, 2023

Orlando Brown Jr for less money than Mike Mcglinchey and Jawan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/SM8LXSIKoN — Tony Unzo 🐅 (@TonyUnzo) March 16, 2023

I’m no longer in any rush, take your time and do whatever you gotta do, Duke. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023

That’s a lot of guarantees https://t.co/QhmjbmlYHR — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) March 16, 2023

But this app told me the Bengals didn’t care — Brad (@Bigbird1182) March 16, 2023

just bc we paid orlando brown the big bucks doesn’t mean we don’t have the money for burrow chase and higgins 😭 we’ve literally been planning this for years with less free agent signings and being under the cap. everything will turn out fine trust — avery (@JaMarrJungle) March 16, 2023

Can never have enough lineman to protect Burrow. Good get for the Bengals. He's durable and reliable. https://t.co/BdXGBjPm9y — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 16, 2023

I’m sitting here still like pic.twitter.com/fKrcvhIfK2 — Nate (@NateD2207) March 16, 2023

ORLANDO BROWN JR

CORDELL VOLSON

TED KARRAS

ALEX CAPPA

JONAH WILLIAMS LETS EAT SOME GLASS — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023

Orlando Brown is only 26 years old! The Cincinnati Bengals have a franchise left tackle. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 16, 2023

I cannot believe what the Broncos paid for Mike McGlinchy compared to what the Bengals paid for Orlando Brown Jr. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2023

Mike McGlinchey: $17.5M per year average Jawaan Taylor: $20M per year average Orlando Brown: $16M per year average#Bengals nailed it with this one. pic.twitter.com/JNH4TRH9hU — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) March 16, 2023

Orlando Brown Jr. has protected Lamar Jackson and mostly Patrick Mahomes. Now, he protects Joe Burrow. https://t.co/d6RvLF6E45 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

bengals fans should be very happy. orlando brown jr is a hell of an upgrade. — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) March 16, 2023

.@Bengals social media team needs to have audio of all the Bengals podcasts who said they would never sign Orlando Brown — Chris Brantley (@PChrisBrantley) March 16, 2023

I didn’t think Orlando Brown would be getting 25 million per year but I also DEFINITELY didn’t think he would only get 16 million per year. Legitimately great deal for the Bengals. https://t.co/MeL6JqG6bm — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 16, 2023

Signing Orlando Brown and giving him the biggest signing bonus ever for a lineman was not a move of desperation This was the Bengals saying “if the chiefs let him walk, we’re giving this guy a blank check to play left tackle for us” I fully expect Jonah Williams to play RT now — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) March 16, 2023

Chief fans will say “Orlando brown Jr. Isn’t that good” Guys … have you watched the bengals O-line the past 4 years 😂 such a massive upgrade & protecting the franchise — EA (@KOLD740) March 16, 2023

I feel like every Bengals fan was thinking “no shot we get Orlando Brown” I AM JUICED https://t.co/RionSltsth — Cody Young (@CODYyoungSON) March 16, 2023

