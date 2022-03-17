Best reactions to Bengals signing Alex Cappa, Ted Karras in free agency

Based on the initial reaction, the Cincinnati Bengals landed two major upgrades to the offensive line in front of Joe Burrow with their opening salvo of moves in free agency.

One was guard Alex Cappa, who comes over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will provide a stable force at right guard for what should be a handful of years, at minimum.

Second was Ted Karras, who comes over from the New England Patriots and can upgrade either center or left guard. Where he plays hinges on what else the team decides to do along the interior of the offensive line.

The widespread positive reaction to the moves says it all.

Excited to see Alex Cappa and Ted Karras give their contract press conferences. Excited to hear those guys talk about what attracted them to the #Bengals and get a better feel for them as people. Seem like great dudes, just wanna hear them talk Bengals! 🐅 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 16, 2022

#Bengals Alex Cappa Contract keeps looking better. 4 Yrs $35M ($11M Fully Guaranteed as Signing). Cash Payout is high at $13.5M for 2022. I had Cappa projected at 4-$40M+ & $18M Guaranteed. Cappa along with the Ted Karras deal were savvy moves by Bengals FO — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 16, 2022

Alex Cappa has allowed 7 sacks in 2,225 career snaps. Hakeem Adeniji allowed 9 sacks in 777 snaps in 2021. To say the #Bengals upgraded the right guard position is a massive understatement. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 15, 2022

Between 2020 and 2021, Alex Cappa allowed only 5 sacks. Between 2020 and 2021, the #Bengals right guard position allowed 14 sacks. Investing $35 million in Cappa is a direct investment in Joe Burrow and his well-being. pic.twitter.com/zcebhbJ7L2 — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 15, 2022

#Bengals have now signed: 🔸 Alex Cappa – 74.2 overall grade

🔸 Ted Carras – 72.8 overall grade I don’t expect Cincinnati to be done signing the protection Joey B needs. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) March 14, 2022

New Bengals OL Alex Cappa’s last Instagram post was with a Lombardi. Here’s to adding another 🏆 soon. pic.twitter.com/Q6Znz9K3bY — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) March 14, 2022

#Bengals fans, Alex Cappa is a solid starting RG who has improved every year in NFL. Don't know how high the ceiling is bc he lacks great tools/athleticism. But great technique is his calling card. He also played through a broken arm and tried to stay in a game with a broken leg — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 14, 2022

LOVE the Bengals' approach to free agency thus far — Alex Cappa and Ted Karras immediately raise the floor of their offense. — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 14, 2022

Alex Cappa 2021 PFF grade: 71.9 (9th of 35 RG)

Hakeem Adeniji 2021 PFF grade: 43.0 (35th of 35 RG) big upgrade for the Bengals https://t.co/v4temssF5m — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) March 14, 2022

Ted Karras & Alex Cappa are the #Bengals 1st attempt at replicating the success they’ve had with veteran DBs on the OL. It’s really smart. Shop in mid tier of market, get de facto option yrs when Guaranteed money runs out & use the big money to retain your own when appropriate. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 14, 2022

The @Bengals pried guard Alex Cappa away in free agency on Tuesday and @richeisen says it already proves it's a New World Order in Cincinnati:#NFL #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/6gkUWGJ6VV — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 15, 2022

Alex Cappa seriously tried to play with a broken leg against Washington in the wild-card game in 2020. Like he legit tried to play on a BROKEN LEG. Unreal toughness. An instant upgrade for the Bengals’ offensive line. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 14, 2022

My wife have given the Bengals an A+ in free agency today because, and I quote: “He (Alex Cappa) has gorgeous hair” — Draft Guy Jared (@StrangeJaredC) March 14, 2022

New #Bengals G Ted Karras is going to fit in just fine. Just look at the energy he brings…to warm ups 😂 pic.twitter.com/vgwKfsNASr — Jay Jones (@PotPharma) March 14, 2022

And Ted Karras to Alex Cappa joining Bengals offensive line. Cincy continuing to address the need that was exposed in SB, as KC did a year ago. Real money, too. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 14, 2022

Former C/G Ted Karras has agreed to a 3-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals. Karras was cited by Matthew Judon last season as a player who embodied the physical mindset of the Patriots. Current projected Patriots o-line: LT: Wynn

LG: Onwenu

C: Andrews

RG: Mason

RT: Herron — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 14, 2022

#Bengals fans should be thrilled with the first two hours. Upgraded at RG with a 27-year-old plug-and-play mauler in Alex Kappa and an experienced, versatile center in Ted Karras, a leader and very smart. Interestingly, both have started on OL with Tom Brady. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 14, 2022

Ted Karras, C/G Another deal where I think the Bengals were wise with their money. He’s an upgrade and his versatility opens things up a bit. He’s been a center as of late but his numbers suggest he’s a tad better at guard. Either way a nice signing. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 14, 2022

Veteran G/C Ted Karras has agreed to a 3-year, $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, sources tell @FOS. The #Bengals get a smart and tremendous leader with 49 career starts. Great protection for Burrow. — Justin Byers (@Justin_A_Byers) March 14, 2022

Bengals are doing what a team derailed by pass protection issues should do: Investing heavily in the O-line. And Ted Karras at $6 million APY seems like good value. He ranked #6 among guard’s in PFF’s pass-blocking grade last season https://t.co/wuvjcG6rYe — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) March 14, 2022

