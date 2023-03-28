Best reactions after Bengals sign TE Irv Smith Jr. in free agency

Chris Roling
The Cincinnati Bengals struck a late-night deal in free agency with tight end Irv Smith Jr., formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

A second-round pick in 2019 from Alabama, Smith is the latest in the line of underrated and underused tight ends to potentially start in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

If things work out the way the team hopes, Smith will end up being the latest breakout player at the position as a result of more chances than in the past and simply being a good fit.

While the addition of Smith doesn’t rule out signing other players at the position or even adding to it early in the draft, Smith’s underutilized fit had Bengals fans and otherwise excited.

