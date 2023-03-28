Best reactions after Bengals sign TE Irv Smith Jr. in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals struck a late-night deal in free agency with tight end Irv Smith Jr., formerly of the Minnesota Vikings.

A second-round pick in 2019 from Alabama, Smith is the latest in the line of underrated and underused tight ends to potentially start in the Joe Burrow-led offense.

If things work out the way the team hopes, Smith will end up being the latest breakout player at the position as a result of more chances than in the past and simply being a good fit.

While the addition of Smith doesn’t rule out signing other players at the position or even adding to it early in the draft, Smith’s underutilized fit had Bengals fans and otherwise excited.

Top TE on the board after the Foster Moreau news. Bengals still drafting a TE but maybe not in Round 1 now… https://t.co/Ubmv1PeBVg — Eric Ball (@EBall_BR) March 28, 2023

IRV!!! — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) March 28, 2023

IRV SMITH IS A BENGAL BABBYYYYY — 🧡🖤 (@HoodieHiltonn) March 28, 2023

Fantastic signing by the Bengals. Very curious as to the terms. Likely a 1-year deal, but would love a multi-year. If Smith can stay healthy, I like what he could do in this offense with Burrow. https://t.co/MdWAgqDw90 — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 28, 2023

Irv Smith Welcome To Cincy ‼️ #RuleTheJungle — Just Eric (@JUSTERIC__) March 28, 2023

New Bengals TE Irv Smith is fun. Has had some solid grades as a blocker. Only 24 years old. pic.twitter.com/lV9SzbUb8O — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 28, 2023

Congratulations to Irv Smith Jr. for the one year deal he just signed with the Bengals and the 3 year, roughly $24 million deal he will sign somewhere next March as the Bengals tight end contract factory continues. pic.twitter.com/IuD2VdbgNT — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) March 28, 2023

Bengals add their tight end that they were missing. Irv Smith, a former second-round pick out of Alabama, just finished his fourth season with the Vikings. Adding Smith on a 1-year deal gives the Bengals a vet option + can still draft a young TE early if they want https://t.co/3aO30qAN9n — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) March 28, 2023

Zac said earlier today he was comfortable with their plan at TE. https://t.co/CAIR1mBLlV — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) March 28, 2023

So excited to see Irv Smith Jr. in Cincinnati. Exciting fit with a high reward! — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) March 28, 2023

The Bengals really like these past-midnight notable free-agent signings. But hey, Irv Smith Jr…finally a tight end! Injury-prone, but definitely some talent there. I do like his 72.2% career catch rate. That’s pretty high, right? pic.twitter.com/vBG5EjdlON — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) March 28, 2023

I know some positional markets dwindled late, but this has been another fun free agency period for the Bengals. Two good, low-risk, high-upside signings today https://t.co/6Lh5SdOdVz — Anthony Cosenza (@CJAnthonyCUI) March 28, 2023

I am absolutely in LOVE with this Irv Smith Jr signing. I understand he hasn’t lived up to the hype so far in the NFL, but I think he’s a perfect fit in this offense. If he can stay healthy he should be ANOTHER great option for Joe Burrow. — Jared Arevian (@JaredArevian_) March 28, 2023

The #Bengals signing Irv Smith is great. This opens up the draft completely. They could still take a TE in the first couple rounds, but now they don’t HAVE to. Now I’m pumped. How am I supposed to go to sleep? — Jason Garrison (@JasonRG83) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire