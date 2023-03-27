Best reactions after Bengals sign CB Sidney Jones in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals finally took a shot at the cornerback position in free agency on Monday, adding Sidney Jones.

Most projections had the Bengals adding a Jones-type player if they didn’t re-sign Eli Apple once again and indeed, it’s a one-year deal for the veteran.

Given the projection and Apple’s polarizing reputation, reactions from the Bengals fanbase and beyond went a lot of different directions. Some love the move, while others still want to see Apple return, too — which is a complete possibility still.

Here’s a look at the instant reactions from around the NFL scene after the first report broke that the Bengals had a deal with Jones.

eli apple had some legitimately great games for the bengals and that will probably only be remembered by the team's fans. however you can get yourself to play confident is your business, but the way apple did it…i hope he finds another opportunity — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) March 27, 2023

Sidney Jones has some great pass breakups on film from the early years of his career. Had starts and stops with injuries, but there’s lots to like with Jones as a depth CB for the #Bengals. pic.twitter.com/6i0U5BoD9q — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 27, 2023

Sidney Jones taking the Eli Apple spot as the first man off the bench! I like this signing for them. https://t.co/yJCPgM0pBH — Mike (@bengals_sans) March 27, 2023

Now it's confirmed. The #Bengals add much-needed CB depth, as Sidney Jones joins the defensive backfield in Cincinnati. https://t.co/nejXswDYFG — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 27, 2023

Apple > Sidney Jones — Jay R (@JayRBP) March 27, 2023

Love this CB depth signing for Bengals. We have been flirting with the Sidney Jones in Stripes throughout his career. This gives us flexibility in draft. Can still bring back Eli if he has nowhere to go… https://t.co/W0YPXrF7U9 — WhoDey KnowitALL (@WhoDeyKnowitALL) March 27, 2023

means eli apple is gone. which is dumb. id rather have him than sidney jones — Eli Apple Fan Club (@josephshiesty) March 27, 2023

Signing Sidney Jones doesn't prevent them from going CB R1, he doesn't move the needle that much. But he does provide depth and makes CB in the 1st less urgent. Signs continue to point to DL or TE. https://t.co/00xwyxBL71 — Bengalscentre (@bengaIscentre) March 27, 2023

eli apple > sidney jones for the CITY OF CINCINNATI. disappointing move today. — David Wertheim (@yeetledeet) March 27, 2023

I like the Sidney Jones signing, need as much depth as possible and doesn’t force Chido to rush back but doesn’t take CB out of the equation if one fell to 28 — cj (@WhoCeeJay) March 27, 2023

We saw Apple struggle before he got into Lou’s scheme, now let’s hope Sidney Jones is similar to that. Doubt they resign Apple now. https://t.co/AZ9jtD3WSm — G. Joslyn (@GJoslyn91) March 27, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire