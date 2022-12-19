Best reactions after Bengals mount epic comeback to stun Bucs

Chris Roling
·4 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals reverted to a team gaining negative reactions during an ugly win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.

Not for long, though.

There was no use bemoaning those negative reactions either considering how sloppy the Bengals played in the first half while falling behind 17-3.

Then the comeback happened.

With shades of the comeback wins over the Chiefs a year ago, the Bengals popped off 34 unanswered to take the lead and the game, simply bulldozing the opponent in an ugly game where the momentum never swung the other way again.

Here’s a look at the best immediate reactions to the wild game right after it went final.

https://twitter.com/PatCareySports/status/1604636547860467712

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories