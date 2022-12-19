Best reactions after Bengals mount epic comeback to stun Bucs

The Cincinnati Bengals reverted to a team gaining negative reactions during an ugly win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15.

Not for long, though.

There was no use bemoaning those negative reactions either considering how sloppy the Bengals played in the first half while falling behind 17-3.

Then the comeback happened.

With shades of the comeback wins over the Chiefs a year ago, the Bengals popped off 34 unanswered to take the lead and the game, simply bulldozing the opponent in an ugly game where the momentum never swung the other way again.

Here’s a look at the best immediate reactions to the wild game right after it went final.

Bengals started the season 0-2. Now they are 10-4. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) December 19, 2022

This Cincinnati team started the year 0-2… they now stand at 10-4 after beating Tampa Bay 34-23. — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) December 19, 2022

Perfect week for the Bengals, Jaguars and Chargers in the AFC in terms of playoff position — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) December 19, 2022

6 in a row for the Bengals Down 17 points tonight They can win in ugly games, they can win in shootouts, they can win with blowouts. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 19, 2022

Wow. Joe Burrow and the Bengals go on a 34-0 run on the road to snatch a win from Tom Brady and the Bucs. Brady entered the day 89-0 when he's had a 17-point lead at home. Make that 89-1. Cincinnati has now won 6 straight following a 4-4 start. — Keith Jenkins (@MrKeithJenkins) December 19, 2022

Quite a magical number for No. 9. Joe Burrow has won nine straight games in December and January (including playoffs). #Bengals were down 17-0. They beat the Bucs 34-23. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 19, 2022

Bengals come back from 17-0 to win their sixth straight game and take a 1-game lead in the AFC North. Matched last year’s win total with three games still left. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 19, 2022

Tom Brady was 89-0 when leading by 17 or more at home. Not anymore. #WHODEY pic.twitter.com/fefEkPILRK — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 19, 2022

Think Zac Taylor is having fun? Six total wins his first two seasons. His #Bengals have won at least ten games in back-to-back seasons. pic.twitter.com/DMCzxYkUuc — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 19, 2022

Bengals sweep the hapless NFC South this year (4-0). Called taking care of business and winning games you're supposed to win. There are three teams in that division who are 5-8, and they are all just 1 game back of the division leader lol — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) December 19, 2022

That was Eli Apple’s best game in the NFL. I couldn’t be more impressed with #20. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 19, 2022

https://twitter.com/PatCareySports/status/1604636547860467712

Story continues

Bengals are the most malleable team in the league. They changed it up, stormed back from 17 down to win. The end. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) December 19, 2022

That was such a weird, messy mess of a game. And yet – for all the awfulness in the first half – they still found a way to win. Second-half defense (without Hendrickson, Hubbard, Hilton and then CTB) really stepped up and Mixon, Perine and Joe Boy did what was needed. — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) December 19, 2022

Father—

Victory! And what a tale. Our spies smuggled a bad batch of rum onto the pirates’ ship halfway through the fray. They staggered, stumbled and bumbled ever after. In the end we put to rest the conundrum of who’d win in a tussle between a big dog and an old goat.

—Joe — Col. Joseph Lee Burrow (@ColJoeBurrow) December 19, 2022

Your first place in the AFC North Cincinnati Bengals quarterback pic.twitter.com/TnuaeoPUwm — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 19, 2022

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire