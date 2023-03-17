Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade following the team’s signing of Orlando Brown in free agency.

It comes as something of a mild surprise. Cincinnati’s plan was to use Williams at right tackle, especially with La’el Collins still rehabbing an injury.

But on the final year of his rookie deal, Williams and his reps have decided staying at left tackle would be best. And looking at the state of offensive tackle play around the NFL, it makes sense.

Cincinnati doesn’t have to play ball with the trade request from their former first-round pick, but netting a draft pick or player and clearing his $12.6 million cap hit from the books might make some sense.

Here are the best reactions from the breaking news.

Save $12.6 million and net a second or third round pick? Might be worth. https://t.co/vaLj15yK6F — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) March 17, 2023

Alrighty then, let’s see what happens with this I expect 3rd/4th round compensation Will give the Bengals some movement ability on draft day to maneuver and add some competition to the RT spot https://t.co/deVd6YCfoy — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) March 17, 2023

Mike Brown and FO do what they want. No pressure on the Bengals side. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) March 17, 2023

My gut says 3rd on Jonah Williams. Still young, lots of starting experience, average play. If said team likes him and can workout a deal before hand, might get a 2nd…but big maybe. But I’m terrible at the trade market, so take this with a grain of salt. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) March 17, 2023

I would also think the #Bengals could wait until after the draft to move on from Williams, or at least until after the first round. Teams who strike out on a tackle they want in the first could come back around and view Williams as the best option availible. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) March 17, 2023

Do the Bengals force teams to pay a high price and try to turn this into a "win-win" in the FO? — Parker Blake (@ParkerBlake60) March 17, 2023

Jonah and his agent likely want to get ahead of the curve here and don't want to entertain Jonah at RT heading into a contract year. RT market continually lags behind the LT market, and Jonah and his agent want no part of that when negotiating his next deal. https://t.co/ZY7fmdeyQo — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) March 17, 2023

Jonah Williams has been about an average LT so far, which is valuable, but he’s struggled with injuries. Add that to his expiring deal, and I find it tough believing they get more than a 3rd or maybe a late 2nd for him. https://t.co/16HsGyh2QO — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) March 17, 2023

Not sure he’s willing to play RT, but I mean, it would be Tua’s blindside 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/98TAXdplXt — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 17, 2023

Not surprising, but the #Bengals have not traditionally been an easy team to trade with over the years. It'll be interesting to see if something gets done here. https://t.co/VR1dndYCwa — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) March 17, 2023

That’s a weak move by Jonah — Matt (@MrKCincy) March 17, 2023

Fine with this if we get a good price. https://t.co/TiYAGH5TTt — Jamie ⚔️ 🐅🦜 (@trequartbeasta) March 17, 2023

This is what it felt like would happen. We'll see if the Bengals even honor it. The signing and announcement of Ford at RT feels like they will look to move Jonah. https://t.co/x0nMPz9FLk — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) March 17, 2023

Jonah Williams requesting a trade is very interesting. Wonder if he doesn’t want to move to RT. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) March 17, 2023

Time for the Bengals to work another masterful trade. They call him Mikey Finesse for a reason. Stay tuned! #Bengals #WhoDey #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/UGaemcOzQD — GameOn513 (@gameonjmoney) March 17, 2023

Not buying that Jonah Williams is only worth a third round pick. Some teams may view him as a young franchise LT. #Bengals could get a 2nd from someone. — 🐅 (@stripe_city) March 17, 2023

I'm not trading him unless I am getting a third rounder back. https://t.co/qlcZtXD2hZ — Nick Crago (@FearDaTiger009) March 17, 2023

If the #Patriots want to bring in a franchise left tackle, Jonah Williams is now available for trade. Started 42 games for the #Bengals over the last three seasons. https://t.co/dInBDLO9w9 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 17, 2023

#Bengals OT Jonah Williams has requested a trade, per Ian Rapoport I don’t blame him. No hate.

He’s up for free agency & is being asked to move to RT. Should’ve prepared for this to happen the day Orlando signed. Cody Ford isn’t a viable option at RT. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) March 17, 2023

Not sure I saw this going all the way to a requested trade. I did think a trade was possible and have tweeted that and talked about it on the pod, but we know the Bengals historically aren't very accommodating of these requests. https://t.co/O1rVNbDf34 — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 17, 2023

Hey Tampa Bay, you just cut Donovan come holla at me. Too many questionable LTs in this draft. #WalmartPrices pic.twitter.com/JvVATz9iRt — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) March 17, 2023

Bengals nailed this. Great contract structure from Brown. Better player than Williams who struggled a ton last year & had more injuries. Burrow's quick trigger is perfect for Brown. Bengals swap JW for OB while gaining assets & clearing Williams' $12.6m off the books? Great job. https://t.co/GVDKRORhR5 — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 17, 2023

Now, this is the same #Bengals team that landed BJ Hill for Billy Price at the end of the 2021 preseason, so there's plenty to potentially be gained. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire