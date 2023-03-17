Best reactions after Bengals LT Jonah Williams requests trade

Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade following the team’s signing of Orlando Brown in free agency.

It comes as something of a mild surprise. Cincinnati’s plan was to use Williams at right tackle, especially with La’el Collins still rehabbing an injury.

But on the final year of his rookie deal, Williams and his reps have decided staying at left tackle would be best. And looking at the state of offensive tackle play around the NFL, it makes sense.

Cincinnati doesn’t have to play ball with the trade request from their former first-round pick, but netting a draft pick or player and clearing his $12.6 million cap hit from the books might make some sense.

Here are the best reactions from the breaking news.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

