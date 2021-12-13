Best reactions after Bengals lose to 49ers in Week 14

The Cincinnati Bengals fell behind big, stormed back, then collapsed in a Week 14 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Along the way, the rollercoaster of a game generated some of the best possible reactions fans will see all season concerning a Bengals game.

Topics ranged from Ja’Marr Chase’s drop issues — and two touchdowns — to some mind-boggling decisions from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. There was also a controversial flag in there, plus some long-ranging implications on the playoff race, which continues to heat up.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions from during and after the game as the Bengals moved to 7-6.

The terrible Vonn Bell taunting flag

Vonn Bell walking off having long talk with official. — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 12, 2021

Last week, speaking about the Bengals being the least penalized team in the league, Zac Taylor said he was most proud about the lack of taunting penalties. Vonn Bell just committed a crucial one to gift the 49ers a first down. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 12, 2021

Vonn Bell gets penalized because the officials didn't blow the whistle soon enough — Nick Manchester (@NickManchester9) December 12, 2021

Good job Vonn Bell. Give them 7 points — Jack 🧊 (@Cincinneumeyer) December 12, 2021

More on Bell

Embarrassing performance. Biggest game of the year and they've fumbled 5 times and Vonn Bell gives them 7 points before the half. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) December 12, 2021

Vonn Bell's second taunting call this season, both proving to be costly penalties this season. Now the 49ers have a fresh set of downs at the 14-yard line — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 12, 2021

Vonn Bell pointed at a grown man WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) December 12, 2021

Ja'Marr Chase drops...and his 2 TDs

Jamarr Chase is so good when his hands work — Cinati Bengos (@tbabyswaglord) December 12, 2021

JA'MARR CHASE TUDDY Joe Burrow makes something out of nothing! Improvising with his old pal Chase and putting the ball on the money. — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) December 12, 2021

Joe Burrow and Ja’ Marr Chase are a problem. The @Bengals rally has been fueled by their playmaking skills. Clutch players, for sure — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) December 13, 2021

We've apparently found the best way to throw the ball to Ja'Marr Chase. Throw it to the other team first. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 12, 2021

All things Zac Taylor

It’s unbelievable that Zac Taylor doesn’t let his franchise quarterback throw the ball. Chargers do that. Chiefs do that. Cardinals do that. All three of those teams are winners. Bengals are scared to be aggressive and won’t ever win anything — Jack 🧊 (@Cincinneumeyer) December 13, 2021

This game is over. If we come back, I’ll gladly eat my words. Zac Taylor should be ashamed of himself (again). — Bengals Backyard 🐅 (@BengalsBackyard) December 12, 2021

If they lose this, it's on Zac Taylor for that OT drive. Idiotic run plays back to back. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) December 13, 2021

Zac Taylor in way over his head. Has no business coaching at this level. — Chad Lowe (@ichadlowe) December 12, 2021

The Bengals had 1st and 10 at SF's 26 in OT and Joe Burrow never attempted a pass. Get Zac Taylor outta there. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 13, 2021

When the game went to OT

Ladies and gentlemen. It's 12.28am in the UK. And now it's overtime. — Bengals UK (@WhoDey_UK) December 13, 2021

After all that (muffed returns, a taunting penalty, some crucial protection breakdowns, a bad last drive by the defense), this game is going to overtime. The Bengals trailed 20-6 at the start of the 4th quarter. Now it’s 20-20. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 13, 2021

I swear the Bengals have every home game go into overtime — Jordan Mountkatzle (@NaturallyKatz11) December 13, 2021

Of course this game is going into overtime. Of course. I’m going to get no sleep tonight. What a way to start the work week. #RuleTheJungle #Bengals #CINvsSF — WhoDeyLounge (@cincy2france) December 13, 2021

After the loss

Bengals had no business winning that game, and yet Joe Burrow literally put the team on his back…. Only to take the ball out of his hands in overtime by running the ball — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) December 13, 2021

Bengals got too conservative on their overtime drive and paid for it. — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) December 13, 2021

