Best reactions after Bengals fall to Chargers in Week 13

The general vibe around the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers? Positive, mostly.

That’s what happens when a team battles back from a three-score deficit to make a game competitive while the franchise quarterback has a serious finger injury on his throwing hand, only to stay in the game and grit it out.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Week 13 game.

After the first drive of the game

That first drive was thrilling lmao, feels like an early playoff game, — Cagen Cantrell (@CeeingTheDraft) December 5, 2021

Let’s go Bengals. That was a good drive defensively even giving up the 6, made them work for the score — Ace Boogie (@NewStripeCity) December 5, 2021

The Chargers are ballsy and that's preferable this time of year. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 5, 2021

Chargers move extremely fast on offense, sheesh — 🐅 (@stripe_city) December 5, 2021

On that first half Bengals defense

The Bengals came into today believing when Herbert buys time and goes outside the pocket, he’s going to go deep and he’s going to take chances. Those were opportunities they wanted to take advantage of. Those opportunities have been there, and it’s LA that has capitalized — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 5, 2021

#Bengals defense does what it does as well as any team in the league — limit damage off turnovers. Chargers forced to kick FG. Bengals have now not allowed a TD after a turnover on 13 of 14 drives. LA 10, Cincinnati 0. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

Bengals have to slow this game down. It just feels to fast and that favors the Chargers. You slow this game down you can get them out of that hurry up because they don’t wanna go 3 & out with that hurry up shit their defense will get blasted. — ZIM (@zimwhodey) December 5, 2021

The Bengals zone defense is leaving wide open gaps today down the field and in the red zone. The game plan limit to Justin Herbert isn’t working so far. He’s 10-12 for 129 yards. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 5, 2021

On the touchdown-timeout-delay of game-missed extra point

Let’s be honest

This has looked amateurish #Bengals #TweetsIGot — Lance McAlister (@LanceMcAlister) December 5, 2021

I’m not watching the game on TV so Zac Taylor had to do that to make sure I know he’s here — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) December 5, 2021

Bengals: TD!!! Let's go for 2

Wait – let's take a TO

Come back … PENALTY pre-snap

Have to kick

MISSED THE EXTRA POINT That was comedy — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 5, 2021

Burrow and Mixon PISSED OFF after a delay of game after the offense actually called a timeout to get their crap together and then McPherson misses the PAT. Total s^&tshow there on #Bengals — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 5, 2021

Burrow's injury and the last attempt before halftime

Some clock management issues for the Bengals. Joe Burrow angry leaving the field for the half as the Bengals couldn't get any points before the half — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 5, 2021

This clock management is not good. And Burrow is really pissed. Disgusted as he walks off the field at half. Taylor comes over and consoles him heading to locker room. #Bengals still in the game and get the ball 24-13 Chargers. Bengals get ball to open second half. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 5, 2021

Burrow pissed about the way that ended.

I feel him. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 5, 2021

Zac calls off the spike and deep shot, apparently worried about Burrow's finger until they can take a closer look at halftime. Burrow clearly upset with not getting a chance to go for it.#Bengals will get ball to start 2H — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 5, 2021

The 22-0 run

After jumping out to a 24-0 lead, the Chargers' last 5 drives: pic.twitter.com/aVyNwlzze2 — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 5, 2021

This defense has been playing lights out this half. That pass rush has made alllll of the difference — Ray (@Itsyaboyray1) December 5, 2021

Bengals pass rush has the Chargers and Herbert rattled. They are getting back there nearly every play right now. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

The Joe Mixon fumble

Joe Mixon had 327 consecutive carries without a fumble before dropping that one to the turf. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 5, 2021

Joe Burrow has 4 fingers to throw with right now and is doing well. Joe Mixon has all 5 and randomly drops a ball. — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) December 5, 2021

Joe Mixon fumbles and LAC's Tevaughn Campbell scoops and scores. That makes it a two-possession game again. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 5, 2021

After the loss

Is this a good time to remind everyone the AFC North is still there for the taking? Yeah, this one sucks, but there are still games to be played and they're still right in the thick of it. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 5, 2021

This game had three scoring runs:

Chargers, 24-0

Bengals, 22-0,

Chargers, 17-0 Final: Chargers 41, Bengals 22 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 5, 2021

I know there's a tendency to say the #Bengals beat themselves — injuries, mistakes. The Chargers have talent too, and they're going to be around for a while. That's a good squad and Justin Herbert is the real deal. Both teams have a while to go, but both on a good track. — Josh Kirkendall (@Josh_Kirkendall) December 5, 2021

Honestly impressed they even made that competitive considering that was every bad outcome that could occur in one game. Burrow effect still real, go again — David Hamilton fan account (@Davey__Hamilton) December 5, 2021

