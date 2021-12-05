Best reactions after Bengals fall to Chargers in Week 13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The general vibe around the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of their Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers? Positive, mostly.

That’s what happens when a team battles back from a three-score deficit to make a game competitive while the franchise quarterback has a serious finger injury on his throwing hand, only to stay in the game and grit it out.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Week 13 game.

After the first drive of the game

On that first half Bengals defense

On the touchdown-timeout-delay of game-missed extra point

Burrow's injury and the last attempt before halftime

The 22-0 run

The Joe Mixon fumble

After the loss

1

1

Recommended Stories