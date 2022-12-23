Best reactions after Bengals clinch playoff spot on Thursday night

The Cincinnati Bengals clinched a playoff spot on Thursday night after flying into New England for Saturday’s game against the Patriots.

Thanks to the New York Jets taking a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football,” the Bengals clinched a berth they would have otherwise clinched with a win on Saturday.

Those Bengals want more than a berth, of course, as they know the AFC North and No. 1 seed in the AFC remains on the table.

Before this weekend’s game, here’s a look at the best reactions after the Bengals clinched a playoff spot and the right to defend their AFC title.

With the Jets, the Cincinnati @Bengals have clinched a playoff berth. The defending AFC Champs will officially defend the title in January. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 23, 2022

The #Bengals have now clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive year with the Jets loss to the Jaguars. CIN still trying to win out to win the division but they are officially now in the dance. Joe Burrow: 3 years in the league, 2 playoff seasons. Buckle up. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 23, 2022

Big Whit and Fitzy on the postgame talking about Burrow potentially winning MVP if they run the table and Chiefs lose one more game to give the Bengals the #1 seed. I think that's the path to Burrow winning it But Burrow will tell you he wants the Lombardi not the MVP, obviously — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) December 23, 2022

sUpEr bOwL hAnGoVeR

fLuKe sEaSoN

tHe bEnGaLs aRe fRaUdS pic.twitter.com/KjA8kC7ZbB — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) December 23, 2022

In the last 3 seasons, not a single team had made the playoffs after starting 0-2.. ..until the Bengals. 💪🐯 #WINCINNATI pic.twitter.com/WwYGFViRt7 — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) December 23, 2022

Merry Clinchmas Bengals Nation! pic.twitter.com/fFkvDrEHng — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) December 23, 2022

Zac Taylor joins Forrest Gregg as the only #Bengals coaches to take the team to the playoffs in 2 of their first 4 seasons (Gregg did it in his first 3). — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) December 23, 2022

PLAYOFFS BABY — The Bengal Boys (@thebengalboys) December 23, 2022

The #Bengals have never made the playoffs when they open the season 0-2…until now. With the Jets loss, the Bengals clinch a playoff spot with three games to go. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 23, 2022

Joe Burrow. Defending AFC champion.

Pro Bowl quarterback.

Contender for MVP. Sultan of Sigh. #Bengals @JoeyB pic.twitter.com/QxB7ssU7Pu — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 23, 2022

MERRY CLINCHMAS 🎄 THE BENGALS ARE BACK IN THE PLAYOFFS! pic.twitter.com/kBAXozk6Wp — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) December 23, 2022

Remember all the takes when the Bengals were 0-2? — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire