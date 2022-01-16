Best reactions after Bengals beat Raiders, end playoff drought

No matter what happened on Saturday night between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders in their playoff encounter, there was always going to be a massive reaction.

Those Bengals, after all, hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. And the Raiders weren’t that far behind with a drought that stretched back nearly 20 years.

So with the Bengals getting the 26-19 win and advancing to the divisional round, here’s a look at some of the best reactions right after the game. Former players, fans and everyone else had some major reactions worth rounding up before the team starts prepping for their next game.

C.J . Uzomah's TD and Ickey-Griddy

Tight end C.J. Uzomah has more receiving yards this season than he had in his entire college career. He was drafted as a “developmental project,” and now he’s a red zone threat catching TDs in the postseason. The Bengals take a 7-3 lead. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 15, 2022

Bengals fans forcing key Raiders mistakes early

Bengals fans have forced 3 false starts in one quarter. Ya'll are wild. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) January 15, 2022

The Jungle has already forced 3 false starts on the Raiders… keep it up Bengals fans — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 15, 2022

Burrow's big 2nd-quarter plays

Joe Burrow couldn't have put this ball in a better spot. pic.twitter.com/dC7lDWA9ht — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2022

Great play design on fourth and inch. Burrow runs up under center, Raiders bring everyone inside, he pitches to Chase on an end around. First down. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 15, 2022

I’m convinced Joe Burrow doesn’t have a pulse. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 15, 2022

The controversial whistle on a TD

I don't think that whistle mattered with it coming when the ball was nearly in Boyd's hands — Mike (Sans) (@bengals_sans) January 15, 2022

Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball. Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022

The ball was damn near in Boyd’s hands before the whistle was blown. Stfu. — Bengals Backyard 🐅 (@BengalsBackyard) January 15, 2022

Whistle this whistle that. The ball was already touching Boyd's fingertips. Bear with it. #bengals — nevilens (@nevilens) January 15, 2022

By rule, the Bengals last touchdown shouldn't have counted. But that's truly a damned if you do, damned if you don't moment. The Bengals would've been screwed if a touchdown didn't count because that wasn't reviewable. Raiders put in tough spot too with whistle blowing. Ugh. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 15, 2022

After the win

Folks in my neighborhood had fireworks queued up for this Bengals win. It's like July 4 up in here. — Shannon Russell (@slrussell) January 16, 2022

Lesson learned from @Bengals return to prominence. Finding the QB is everything.. Once you get a franchise player at QB, it’s a helluva lot easier to build a playoff/title contender. Finding the right QB, however, isn’t easy to do.. #NFL #NFLDraft #NFLPlayoffs — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 16, 2022

2022 History is being made ! #Whodey — Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) January 16, 2022

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase changed that Bengals organization — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 16, 2022

I can’t believe it. It’s over — Collin Crouse (@collincrouse18) January 16, 2022

LETS GOOOOOOO — xz – Logan Wilson and Mike Hilton enjoyer🧡🖤 (@HoodieHiltonn) January 16, 2022

Congrats to #Bengals fans. Such a good young team and offense. Big future ahead and this is a team that got the nerves out and can beat anyone in the NFL! — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) January 16, 2022

OMG They did it!! — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) January 16, 2022

Bengals fans, I don't know about you, but it was worth the wait — Dadio Makdook 🐅 (@dadiodefacto) January 16, 2022

Someone just sent a text message about the Bengals winning a playoff game for the first time in the history of mankind. — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2022

