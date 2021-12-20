Best reactions after Bengals beat Broncos in Week 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t like to make it easy on fans.

That was again the case during their Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos, which went right down to the wire. The game started as an offensive snoozefest before things got interesting in the second half — then it didn’t let up until the final seconds.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions coming out of the win.

Evan McPherson's record-breaking kick

The slow start for the offense

On Trae Waynes giving up the game's first TD

On Tyler Boyd's great day

The Bengals pull out a close one

Team reactions

1

1

Recommended Stories