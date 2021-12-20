Best reactions after Bengals beat Broncos in Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t like to make it easy on fans.

That was again the case during their Week 15 win over the Denver Broncos, which went right down to the wire. The game started as an offensive snoozefest before things got interesting in the second half — then it didn’t let up until the final seconds.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions coming out of the win.

Evan McPherson's record-breaking kick

Evan McPherson is already one of the greatest Bengals draft picks of the last decade. — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) December 19, 2021

Props to Zac for growing a set and giving Mac a chance. — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) December 19, 2021

Already best kicker in Bengals history. https://t.co/F0AMmc4Fou — NatiBuck513 (@NatiBuck513) December 19, 2021

The slow start for the offense

For those of you who wanted Zac Taylor to #EstablishTheBurrow, the first three plays were pass, pass pass. Although the last one was a screen. — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 19, 2021

Vic Fangio is just a lot better at this than Zac Taylor. This is gonna continue to happen against smart play callers with good players. https://t.co/ZMMHfptgPH — Max Toscano (@maxtoscano1) December 19, 2021

On Zac Taylor.

Ran a DRAW in the red zone. Took the ball out of his quarterback’s hands once again. Bad coach remains bad. Enjoy your evening. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) December 13, 2021

On Trae Waynes giving up the game's first TD

Trae Waynes gets moss'd on a jump ball TD. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 19, 2021

The first time that the Broncos truly tested Trae Waynes with a jump ball outside the numbers, Tim Patrick beats him for a touchdown catch. The Bengals needed more in that matchup. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 19, 2021

Trae Waynes just got killed by Drew Lock — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 19, 2021

On Tyler Boyd's great day

Tyler Boyd has been the only reliably open target all game for Burrow. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) December 20, 2021

Tyler Boyd finally had his game for us this year after Higgins and Chase have done it most of the season — Taylor Underwood (@TSwigz) December 20, 2021

Tyler Boyd’s been good the whole time — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) December 19, 2021

The Bengals pull out a close one

Bout to call my doctor now. That game just raised my blood pressure. 😓😓😓 — ZIM (@zimwhodey) December 20, 2021

Big Win!!! — Ken Anderson (@KenAndersonNFL) December 20, 2021

Bengals gotta play all road games. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) December 20, 2021

Team reactions

Watch til the end, @JoeyB pounds his chest before heading into the locker room after leading the #Bengals to another win pic.twitter.com/dLAI1UZZY9 — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 20, 2021

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd after 96 yards and a TD: pic.twitter.com/FypwqUsP1P — Santa Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 20, 2021

