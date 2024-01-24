Advertisement
Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Todd Helton elected to 2024 Hall of Fame

Best reactions to 2024 MLB Hall of Fame welcoming Beltre, Helton, and Mauer to Cooperstown

Jon Hoefling, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Oct 28, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Former Texas Rangers player Adrian Beltre walks to the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in game two of the 2023 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit:Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome three new members as longtime Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer and former Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Adrian Beltre were both elected in their first years on the ballot. Joining them will be former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, who was on his sixth year of eligibility.

The three player inductees of 2024 is more than the Baseball Writers' Association of America have elected over the last three years combined. Only David Ortiz in 2023 and Scott Rolen in 2022 had been elected since 2021.

Here are the best reactions to the news of Mauer, Beltre, and Helton's inductions.

Best reactions to 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results

With every new inductee comes several players who were removed from the ballot. This year, nine players were on the ballot who will not be next year. Of those nine, eight were first year players who did not receive enough votes to earn a second season on the ballot. The ninth player is Gary Sheffield who will be removed from the ballot after failing to receive 75 percent of the vote for the tenth consecutive season. Sheffield earned 63.9 percent of the vote this year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 MLB Hall of Fame class elects 3 legends and Twitter reacts