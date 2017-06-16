Best RB duos: New Orleans Saints

Jim: Private prisons are such a waste of tax payer money. All they are looking for is how to profit from people getting incarcerated and they don't spend any money on programs to reform the prisoners so that they can be useful members of society, so we end up paying for them the rest of their lives with tax payer dollars so that the private prison can make a lot of money. Anyone running a prison should be judged mostly by how good they are at ensuring that prisoners who have served their sentence "do not" get incarcerated again and become useful citizens of society.