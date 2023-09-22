We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon shoppers say this razor thin laptop is perfect for college students — and it's on sale for just $210

As far as razor thin laptops go, only a handful of brands meet the mark, and when it comes to PCs, SGIN ranks pretty high on that list. In addition to its super lightweight and slim profile, SGIN’s 15.6-Inch Laptop is also on sale for a price we can’t believe, especially given its original price.

This premium laptop was originally $1,049.99, so this deal marks over $800 in savings — and a deal this epic won’t last long.

Dubbed by reviewers as one of the best laptops for college students, the SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop is currently over 75% off on Amazon.

In case you’re unfamiliar, SGIN is one of the most underrated but reliable laptop brands on Amazon, and this ultra-lightweight laptop has been a best seller for a while. In addition to its limited-time sale price, this computer comes with a bunch of features that shoppers can’t stop raving about.

One of its most obvious standouts is its thoughtful design that looks similar to the MacBook Pro. It has a large full-size keyboard with sensitive controls — a feature that’s hard to come by with most 15-inch laptops. The keyboard has a full-number keypad and sits above a super large touchpad.

Its slim and light profile also makes it perfect for commuting and traveling. For reference, the laptop weighs 1.63 kilograms (just under 3 pounds) and is 2 centimeters thick.

Credit: Amazon

The razor thin SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop also comes with the latest version of Windows 11 preinstalled and a powerful Intel Celeron Quad-Core processor with a turbo frequency of up to 2.5 GHz. These features make it ideal for multitasking without slowing down the machine, so you can stream your favorite shows and music, write a paper and surf the internet all at once without the laptop lagging.

It also has 4GB of built-in RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, which is more than enough to store tons of documents, media and more.

As far as battery life goes, the SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop With Windows 11 is pretty impressive. It has an advanced 5,000 mWh lithium-ion battery that, according to shoppers, lasts for 10 to 12 hours on a single charge, putting it above so many others in its price range and specs category.

Several Amazon reviewers also stressed that, given its slim profile and affordable sale price, it’s the perfect laptop for college students.

“After many years of using a Chromebook, my college freshman is thrilled to upgrade to this laptop,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He charges it at night, takes it to class with 100% battery and it lasts all day.”

Snag the razor thin SGIN 15.6-Inch Laptop With Windows 11 while it’s over $800 off on Amazon. This deal definitely won’t last long and is sure to go fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that’s the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it’s cheaper than the viral tumbler

I tested the best long-lasting fragrances for months, and these 7 had the longest wear times

Getting the new iPhone 15? Protect your new device with the 8 best cases and screen protectors

The 54 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $11

The post Amazon shoppers say this razor thin laptop is perfect for college students — and it’s on sale for just $210 appeared first on In The Know.