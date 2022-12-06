Best of Randy Moss on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 13

The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) A day after Aaron Rodgers said returning for a 19th season with the Green Bay Packers will require a ''mutual desire on both sides'', his general manager agreed with the franchise quarterback. ''Surely, yeah,'' GM Brian Gutekunst said on Monday, a day after a 28-19 victory at the Chicago Bears moved the Packers to 5-8. Coach Matt LaFleur also said on Monday ''absolutely'' he'd want Rodgers back for 2023.