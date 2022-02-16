Best of Rams Super Bowl LVI victory parade speeches
Watch the best Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI victory parade speech moments. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Seahawks added some depth to their running back group today.
Dante Fowler is hitting free agency ahead of the start of the new league year. The Falcons announced that they have released Fowler on Tuesday. The edge rusher reworked his contract with the team before last season and the revised pact voided his deal for the 2022 season, so the move puts Fowler on the [more]
See for yourself what makes Mississippi's Matt Corral one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft
Matt Corral joins Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm for a frank discussion about his time at Ole Miss, any regrets about playing in the Sugar Bowl where he suffered an injury, fighting depression and for a starting job, his evolution as a leader and his partnership with Panini America’s #WhoDoYouCollect campaign.
The Vikings are interviewing Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job on Kevin O’Connell’s staff
Rochester native Clint Hurtt was promoted by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to the position of defensive coordinator.
Matthew Stafford had the best time at the Rams' parade, as evidenced by his speech at the rally afterwards
Los Angeles feted the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday to celebrate the Rams
The Falcons released outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. on Wednesday following two seasons in Atlanta.
Tom Brady shared some words of wisdom for Matthew Stafford on the day of the Rams' parade
Despite talk that coach Sean McVay and superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald could both retire off their Super Bowl championship, both men said they plan to “run it back” in 2022. McVay was chanting “Run it back! Run it back!” as Rams fans cheered. He then turned to Donald, and encouraged him to address the [more]
Multiple Cowboys cheerleaders alleged that longtime executive Rich Dalrymple stood in their locker room with his iPhone extended while they changed.
Andrew Whitworth's T-shirt at the Rams' Super Bowl parade was ICONIC 😂
Hall of Fame advice from the future Hall of Famer:
The Los Angeles Rams receiver had a remarkable reaction as he was told "your wife's giving birth right now."
Alabama is reportedly in the final-two to land star 2023 QB Arch Manning.
Camille Kostek provided some information about Rob Gronkowski's pending retirement decision.
Why is the NFL keeping the results of the Washington investigation so secret? Because other owners fear that they could find themselves in a similar mess. Case in point — the Dallas Cowboys. While owner Jerry Jones faces no specific allegations against him (for now), a new report from Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.com [more]
With the Super Bowl over, the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially set. That means one thing: mock draft season.
The Arch Manning recruitment is wild.