The best Rams player to wear each jersey number, from Mike Lansford to Aaron Donald

The Rams have had some NFL legends suit up for them throughout the franchise’s history, many of whom went on to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Aaron Donald is on his way to Canton someday, too, and he’s played at such a high level that No. 99 has become synonymous with his name in a Rams uniform.

We know Donald is the best Rams player to wear No. 99, but who’s the best to wear every other jersey number? Some choices were easier than others, like Nos. 28 and 29, but others had some worthy candidates.

From No. 1 to 99, here’s a look at the best Ram to wear each number.

Nos. 1-10

No. 1: K Mike Lansford

No. 2: WR Robert Woods

No. 3: K Frank Corral

No. 4: K Greg Zuerlein

No. 5: DB Jalen Ramsey

No. 6: P Johnny Hekker

No. 7: QB Bob Waterfield

No. 8: QB Sam Bradford

No. 9: QB Matthew Stafford

No. 10: QB Marc Bulger

Nos. 11-20

No. 11: QB Norm Van Brocklin

No. 12: QB James Harris

No. 13: QB Kurt Warner

No. 14: FB Johnny Drake

No. 15: QB Vince Ferragamo

No. 16: QB Jared Goff

No. 17: WR Robert Woods

No. 18: QB Roman Gabriel

No. 19: DB Jim Nettles

No. 20: DB Jalen Ramsey

Nos. 21-30

No. 21: DB Eddie Meador

No. 22: RB Dick Bass

No. 23: S Michael Stewart

No. 24: CB Clancy Williams

No. 25: CB Jerry Gray

No. 26: HB Jon Arnett

No. 27: CB Pat Thomas

No. 28: RB Marshall Faulk

No. 29: RB Eric Dickerson

No. 30: RB Todd Gurley

Nos. 31-40

No. 31: S Adam Archuleta

No. 32: LB Jack Pardee

No. 33: RB Willie Ellison

No. 34: RB Les Josephson

No. 35: DB Aeneas Williams

No. 36: RB Jerome Bettis

No. 37: DB Pat Terrell

No. 38: RB Larry Smith

No. 39: RB Steven Jackson

No. 40: WR Elroy Hirsch

Nos. 41-50

No. 41: CB Todd Lyght

No. 42: S Dave Elmendorf

No. 43: RB Cleveland Gary

No. 44: LS Jake McQuaide

No. 45: RB Jim Bertelsen

No. 46: DB Willie Daniel

No. 47: CB LeRoy Irvin

No. 48: LB Les Richter

No. 49: CB Rod Perry

No. 50: C Ken Iman

Nos. 51-60

No. 51: LB Will Witherspoon

No. 52: LB Mike Jones

No. 53: LB Jim Youngblood

No. 54: LB Mike Wilcher

No. 55: DE Tom Fears

No. 56: OL Doug Smith

No. 57: LB Don Paul

No. 58: LB Isiah Robertson

No. 59: LB London Fletcher

No. 60: G Dennis Harrah

Nos. 61-70

No. 61: C Rich Saul

No. 62: G Adam Timmerman

No. 63: LT Joe Carollo

No. 64: LB Jack Reynolds

No. 65: G Tom Mack

No. 66: OL Tom Newberry

No. 67: OL Andy McCollum

No. 68: G Richie Incognito

No. 69: NT Greg Meisner

No. 70: OT Frank Varrichione

Nos. 71-80

No. 71: G Joe Scibelli

No. 72: G Kent Hill

No. 73: OL Charlie Cowan

No. 74: DT Merlin Olsen

No. 75: DE Deacon Jones

No. 76: LT Orlando Pace

No. 77: LT Andrew Whitworth

No. 78: OT Jackie Slater

No. 79: OT Rob Havenstein

No. 80: WR Isaac Bruce

Nos. 81-90

No. 81: WR Torry Holt

No. 82: WR Red Phillips

No. 83: WR Flipper Anderson

No. 84: WR Jack Snow

No. 85: DE Jack Youngblood

No. 86: LB/TE Marlin McKeever

No. 87: WR Ricky Proehl

No. 88: WR Torry Holt

No. 89: DE Fred Dryer

No. 90: DT Larry Brooks

Nos. 91-99

No. 91: OLB Kevin Greene

No. 92: DT Damione Lewis

No. 93: DE Kevin Carter

No. 94: DE Robert Quinn

No. 95: DE William Hayes

No. 96: DE James Hall

No. 97: DT La’Roi Glover

No. 98: DE Grant Wistrom

No. 99: DT Aaron Donald

