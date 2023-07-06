The best Rams player to wear each jersey number, from Mike Lansford to Aaron Donald
The Rams have had some NFL legends suit up for them throughout the franchise’s history, many of whom went on to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Aaron Donald is on his way to Canton someday, too, and he’s played at such a high level that No. 99 has become synonymous with his name in a Rams uniform.
We know Donald is the best Rams player to wear No. 99, but who’s the best to wear every other jersey number? Some choices were easier than others, like Nos. 28 and 29, but others had some worthy candidates.
From No. 1 to 99, here’s a look at the best Ram to wear each number.
Nos. 1-10
No. 1: K Mike Lansford
No. 2: WR Robert Woods
No. 3: K Frank Corral
No. 4: K Greg Zuerlein
No. 5: DB Jalen Ramsey
No. 6: P Johnny Hekker
No. 7: QB Bob Waterfield
No. 8: QB Sam Bradford
No. 9: QB Matthew Stafford
No. 10: QB Marc Bulger
Nos. 11-20
No. 11: QB Norm Van Brocklin
No. 12: QB James Harris
No. 13: QB Kurt Warner
No. 14: FB Johnny Drake
No. 15: QB Vince Ferragamo
No. 16: QB Jared Goff
No. 17: WR Robert Woods
No. 18: QB Roman Gabriel
No. 19: DB Jim Nettles
No. 20: DB Jalen Ramsey
Nos. 21-30
No. 21: DB Eddie Meador
No. 22: RB Dick Bass
No. 23: S Michael Stewart
No. 24: CB Clancy Williams
No. 25: CB Jerry Gray
No. 26: HB Jon Arnett
No. 27: CB Pat Thomas
No. 28: RB Marshall Faulk
No. 29: RB Eric Dickerson
No. 30: RB Todd Gurley
Nos. 31-40
No. 31: S Adam Archuleta
No. 32: LB Jack Pardee
No. 33: RB Willie Ellison
No. 34: RB Les Josephson
No. 35: DB Aeneas Williams
No. 36: RB Jerome Bettis
No. 37: DB Pat Terrell
No. 38: RB Larry Smith
No. 39: RB Steven Jackson
No. 40: WR Elroy Hirsch
Nos. 41-50
No. 41: CB Todd Lyght
No. 42: S Dave Elmendorf
No. 43: RB Cleveland Gary
No. 44: LS Jake McQuaide
No. 45: RB Jim Bertelsen
No. 46: DB Willie Daniel
No. 47: CB LeRoy Irvin
No. 48: LB Les Richter
No. 49: CB Rod Perry
No. 50: C Ken Iman
Nos. 51-60
No. 51: LB Will Witherspoon
No. 52: LB Mike Jones
No. 53: LB Jim Youngblood
No. 54: LB Mike Wilcher
No. 55: DE Tom Fears
No. 56: OL Doug Smith
No. 57: LB Don Paul
No. 58: LB Isiah Robertson
No. 59: LB London Fletcher
No. 60: G Dennis Harrah
Nos. 61-70
No. 61: C Rich Saul
No. 62: G Adam Timmerman
No. 63: LT Joe Carollo
No. 64: LB Jack Reynolds
No. 65: G Tom Mack
No. 66: OL Tom Newberry
No. 67: OL Andy McCollum
No. 68: G Richie Incognito
No. 69: NT Greg Meisner
No. 70: OT Frank Varrichione
Nos. 71-80
No. 71: G Joe Scibelli
No. 72: G Kent Hill
No. 73: OL Charlie Cowan
No. 74: DT Merlin Olsen
No. 75: DE Deacon Jones
No. 76: LT Orlando Pace
No. 77: LT Andrew Whitworth
No. 78: OT Jackie Slater
No. 79: OT Rob Havenstein
No. 80: WR Isaac Bruce
Nos. 81-90
No. 81: WR Torry Holt
No. 82: WR Red Phillips
No. 83: WR Flipper Anderson
No. 84: WR Jack Snow
No. 85: DE Jack Youngblood
No. 86: LB/TE Marlin McKeever
No. 87: WR Ricky Proehl
No. 88: WR Torry Holt
No. 89: DE Fred Dryer
No. 90: DT Larry Brooks
Nos. 91-99
No. 91: OLB Kevin Greene
No. 92: DT Damione Lewis
No. 93: DE Kevin Carter
No. 94: DE Robert Quinn
No. 95: DE William Hayes
No. 96: DE James Hall
No. 97: DT La’Roi Glover
No. 98: DE Grant Wistrom
No. 99: DT Aaron Donald